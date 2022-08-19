Dan Mullen joins ESPN as a studio analyst, per reports

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has joined ESPN in a studio analyst role for the 2022 college football season.

Mullen has previously moonlighted as a guest analyst for ESPN, most notably in last year’s SEC Championship game and in the CFP National Championship game.

Mullen went 34-15 in four season as Florida Gators head coach. He got off to a hot start, going 10-3 with a Peach Bowl victory in his first year, 11-2 with an Orange Bowl victory in his second year, and winning the SEC East division in his third year despite going 8-4. The wheels fell off the wagon in his fourth season. After starting 3-1 and ranked in the top 10, Mullen was fired after an overtime loss to Missouri to bring the Gators record to 5-6. The Gators’ poor recruiting under Mullen also contributed to his release.

Former Florida & Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen has officially joined ESPN as a studio analyst, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. He had been a guest analyst for ESPN in the past — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 18, 2022

Before arriving in Gainesville, Mullen served as the head coach for Mississippi State, going 69-46 over a nine-year tenure. His time in Starkville is highlighted by a 10-3 season where the Bulldogs reached the Orange Bowl and came in at No. 1 in the first ever College Football Playoff rankings that were release in the fall of 2014.

Dooley's Dozen: 12 most important players in Florida-Utah game

