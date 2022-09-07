Dan Mullen changes CFP pick, gives love to UGA after Week 1

Former Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen was happy to watch college football in Week 1 from the comfort of an ESPN studio. Mullen, who serves as a college football analyst for ESPN, has already changed his College Football Playoff prediction.

Mullen previously projected that Alabama would defeat Ohio State in the national championship. Additionally, the former Florida coach had Utah and NC State in the CFP.

Utah lost at Florida in Week 1 and NC State barely defeated East Carolina. This pair of teams does not look like CFP contenders. There’s still a lot of college football left to be played.

Now, Dan Mullen projects that the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines will make the CFP along with Ohio State and Alabama. All four teams impressed in Week 1 action.

Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon was the most impressive performance in the country. Ohio State topped a strong Notre Dame team 21-10, but did not look as explosive on offense as expected. However, Ohio State’s defense played very well.

Mullen predicts that Georgia will defeat the Buckeyes in the national championship. Do you agree with his updated CFP prediction?

Post week one playoff picks pic.twitter.com/aW0iq7rd8V — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 6, 2022

Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama certainly look like the three best teams in the country. Clemson has an elite defense. If the Tigers can improve offensively, then they have a good chance to make the CFP.

