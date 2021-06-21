Dan Mullen is bringing major speed back to Florida football

Florida used to have a pair of the fastest players in college football that starred in the orange and blue from 2008 to 2011 — Jeff Demps and Chris Rainey. The Gators are attempting to regain some of that speed in their 2022 recruiting cycle.

It’s not surprising to see the program want more quickness on their team because coach Dan Mullen played a pivotal role in landing Demps and Rainey when he was an offensive coordinator for UF.

Florida netted 3-star wide receiver Chandler Smith to add to his corps of burners like 4-stars wide-out Isaiah Bond and cornerback Julian Humphrey.

Smith and Bond are state champions on the track. Smith won two Florida 2A state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes this spring. Bond also collected some state trophies as the Georgia 6A 100- and 200-meter sprint champ.

Humphrey wasn’t too shabby, either, despite the lack of trophies. He recorded a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash and a 21.17 in the 200-meter dash, which fares better than the national standard.

The Gators can add another speedster as well. Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart has pinned them as his leader, and he can move, too. He went 10.58 in the 100-meter dash and 21.38 in the 200-meter dash while claiming the Texas 5A state title in the long jump.

It’ll be interesting to track any other speedsters Mullen might land in the future.

