Dan Mullen announces top 25 ahead of bowl season

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will be announced Sunday at noon EST on ESPN.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced his top 25 college football teams ahead of bowl season. Mullen’s top 25 is listed below.

Georgia

Michigan

TCU

Ohio State

Alabama

USC

Tennessee

Kansas State

Clemson

Utah

Penn State

Washington

Florida State

Tulane

Oregon State

Oregon

LSU

UCLA

South Carolina

Texas

Notre Dame

North Carolina State

Mississippi State

North Carolina

UCF

