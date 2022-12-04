Dan Mullen announces top 25 ahead of bowl season
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will be announced Sunday at noon EST on ESPN.
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced his top 25 college football teams ahead of bowl season. Mullen’s top 25 is listed below.
Georgia
Michigan
TCU
Ohio State
Alabama
USC
Tennessee
Kansas State
Clemson
Utah
Penn State
Washington
Florida State
Tulane
Oregon State
Oregon
LSU
UCLA
South Carolina
Texas
Notre Dame
North Carolina State
Mississippi State
North Carolina
UCF
