Dan Martin wins Dauphine Stage 5, Thomas takes command

VALMOREL, France (AP) -- Dan Martin posted his first victory of the season after attacking three kilometers from the finish of the mountainous Stage 5 on the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday.

Martin accelerated on the grueling beyond-category ascent to the ski resort of Valmorel and resisted a comeback from Geraint Thomas.

Thomas finished four seconds off the pace and claimed the overall lead of the warmup race for the Tour de France.

It was Martin's first victory since signing for UAE Team Emirates.

Thomas, who rides for Team Sky, leads the general classification from Damiano Caruso, who lags 69 seconds behind with two stages left.

Overnight leader Gianni Moscon, also riding for Sky, dropped to third place.