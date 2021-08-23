Dan Marino loves Ryan Fitzpatrick, wants to see him lead Washington to playoffs

Marino loves Fitzpatrick, wants to see him play in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During a two-season stint in Miami, Ryan Fitzpatrick left a good impression on Hall of Famer and Dolphins icon Dan Marino.

Set to begin his 17th season, the new starting quarterback for Washington Football Team hopes to win another division title. Based on what he saw in Miami, Marino believes Fitzpatrick is a terrific fit for what Washington has going on under head coach Ron Rivera.

"Fitz was with us for the last two years, and I love the guy and I think he's an incredible player," Marino told The Sports Junkies Monday. "As for what he does and what he brings to the team, the excitement every day, how he works. And he's smart, he understands, he's been around, so he's going to be a great addition for [Washington], especially even just in the locker room and dealing with coaches, just being a professional. Being a professional. That's what he is."

Fitzpatrick has accomplished plenty in a nearly two-decade career as an NFL quarterback, but he's still waiting to make an appearance in the playoffs. He almost got there in 2015 with the Jets and nearly made it again with the Dolphins last year, albeit he wasn't the starter by the end of the season.

But Washington offers Fitzpatrick likely one of his last chances at leading a team out of the tunnel for a playoff game. Marino thinks he can get this team there, but he mostly wants to see his friend get a shot on the big stage.

"I want to see him have a lot of success personally because we became friends, I love him as a player and he hasn't been in a playoff game yet in his whole career. So I want to see him get the playoffs and win a game."

Fitzpatrick and his team will have one more tune-up game on Saturday against the Ravens before preparing for the Chargers at home for the 2021 regular-season opener.

