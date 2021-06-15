Dan Marino discusses what he sees in Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino will forever be an NFL legend. His name in the record books and his bust in Canton, Ohio will live on as long as the game is played.

Dolphins fans see Marino as a the last great quarterback. Since Marino was a Dolphin, Miami has not had a consistent quarterback that has made a league-wide impact or kept them in contention.

Those fans, and the Dolphins front office, are hoping former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can be the next great signal caller in South Florida.

Marino recently joined Cameron Wolfe, ESPN’s Miami Dolphins reporter, to discuss what he sees in Tagovailoa.

He mentions what should be different in 2021, as well as what didn’t go his way in his rookie season.

here's the video of dan marino discussing @miamidolphins QB tua tagovailoa with ESPN's @cameronwolfe. pic.twitter.com/eeqwnr7p8j — josh houtz (@houtz) June 14, 2021

