Dan Levy will voice a cynical guardian angel in Hulu's animated comedy Standing By

Dan Levy

Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy is getting his angel wings in his next heavenly television project, an animated comedy titled Standing By. Serving as executive producer and star, Dan Levy teamed up with writer Ally Pankiw for the project that landed them a presentation order from Hulu.

Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also from each other. Levy is trading in the cheerful nature of Schitt’s Creek to voice a lead character named Carey, the newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group. Before his death, he had a lonely, isolated life in New York City (this last part strikes a little too close to home). Standing By is set to join Solar Opposites in Hulu’s effort to bring animated originals to the streamer with the help of 20th Television Animation.

Read more

The series’ collaborators first met in the writing room of Schitt’s Creek, when Levy hired Pankiw as a writer on season 3. In addition to her work on Schitt’s Creek, Pankiw is known for her work as a director on Feel Good, Shrill, and Terrific Women.

After making history in his domination of last year’s Emmys, Levy’s only role since Schitt’s Creek’s was in the Hulu original film, Happiest Season, where he played the supportive but honest friend to Kristen Stewart’s character. While there’s still a huge hole in our hearts where Schitt’s Creek optimism and comfort used to be, Levy’s is keeping the spirit of the show alive with a forthcoming book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which shares a name with the Netflix documentary on the sitcom. The book will celebrate all of the aspects of the show, from costuming to the town itself, that made the show great. While Standing By may not feel like a constant hug in a warm blanket, we have faith that it will still lift the spirits.