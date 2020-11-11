Dan Le Batard will rehire and pay salary of producer who was laid off by ESPN

ESPN announced a massive wave of layoffs last week, a direct result of COVID-19’s effect on sports media, and they touched every part of the company. That includes “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPN Radio. Beloved producer Chris Cote was laid off last week, but host Dan Le Batard announced on Wednesday that he’s found a way to keep Cote on and will personally pay his salary.

Anger from host, fans

Cote announced on Sunday that he was part of ESPN’s massive layoffs last week.

I’m saddened to announce that I was part of the ESPN layoffs that took place last week. I’m forever grateful for the genuinely good people I got to know and work with over the last 5 years... — Chris Cote (@ChrisCoteESPN) November 8, 2020

On Wednesday’s show, Le Batard broke down the whole situation, including how upset he was that he wasn’t consulted or even alerted that a key member of his “family” was being laid off.

"We were blindsided by him being let go. It’s the greatest disrespect of my professional career that I got no notice, no collaboration.” pic.twitter.com/Y8d1p74qlW — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 11, 2020

Le Batard’s show has a fiercely loyal fanbase, and it stepped in to do what it could to help. In this case, that meant flooding ESPN’s numerous support outlets with requests to reinstate Cote. In a thread on Reddit, fans chronicled the many calls and emails they sent to the company, as well as the chats they had with fan support.

The support and loyalty their fans showed “somehow made the worst professional weekend of Chris Cote’s professional life better,” Le Batard said.

Story continues

‘We are an accounting error’

Le Batard emphasized on Wednesday that he understands that his show is just a small part of ESPN’s giant operation, and that their “dysfunctional pirate ship/clown car” team is essentially just “an accounting error” in the big picture. He knows that corporations don’t act human and don’t take human feelings and emotions into account.

“We as a group are just something that somebody can lop off a head, it is just a number on the page, it is not anything human. Corporations don’t tend to be human, and if somebody had talked to me I would’ve pleaded on the idea of humanity.” pic.twitter.com/XSyTgDRi7p — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 11, 2020

Le Batard couldn’t accept that, though. He announced on Wednesday that after some creative brainstorming, he’s hiring Cote back as his personal assistant so he can continue to be part of the team. To make that happen, Le Batard will personally pay Cote’s salary and give him a raise.

Dan LeBatard is the best pic.twitter.com/TYlzZDFohf — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 11, 2020

Le Batard’s move earns widespread praise

Within minutes of announcing that he was rehiring Cote and paying his salary, Twitter was full of heartfelt praise for Le Batard and his fans, who couldn’t imagine leaving one of their own behind.

Dan Le Batard is a national treasure that must be protected — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 11, 2020

As a sports radio host who has endured what the @LeBatardShow is dealing with, nothing but respect. Dan protecting one of his own is incredible (and predictable because of the gratitude he has). 👊🏼 @ChrisCoteESPN — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 11, 2020

When I heard @ChrisCoteESPN news, I would have bet any amount of money that this is exactly what @LeBatardShow was going to do: Bring him back & foot the bill.



Dan has always been the gold standard for how those of us in front of the camera should treat those that support us. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 11, 2020

When @KenTremendous called many of us in the @LeBatardShow orbit for his story he remarked that all were willing to spend an hour+ sharing why the show is so special to us.



This listener support proved they feel the same. This move from Dan is why he’s a mentor to so many of us. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 11, 2020

The @LeBatardShow fanbase is absolutely amazing. An incomparable bunch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 11, 2020

This is why the Le Batard Show is one of the biggest sports shows in the world. This. There are a million sports shows out there, yet they have an audience that wouldnt go anywhere else. Why? This.



The sports are the topics, but the people are the product. Invest in your people. https://t.co/YWZG6hj4gx — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 11, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: