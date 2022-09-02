How Dan Lanning will try to build on Mario Cristobal’s work at Oregon

This is part four of Don to Don where I chat with Ducks Wire staff writer Don Smalley. In this edition I talked to Don about new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and what he can do differently compared to former coach Mario Cristobal.

Trojans Wire: What do you want to see from Dan Lanning in Year 1, given everything you witnessed under Mario Cristobal?

What centrally needs to improve to lift UO back to the 2010-2012 Chip Kelly standard?

Ducks Wire: I think he has already done that with recruiting. It’s been off the charts. If Cristobal, through all of his in-games faults, proved anything is that you can recruit the top talent and get them to commit to Oregon. Developing them was the problem.

I think Lanning will not only recruit the top talent, but develop them to play and win at the highest level. The Pac-12 is down besides the Big 3. Oregon has a good chance at going to Vegas and a Rose Bowl is a realistic goal. Now if they beat Georgia, that changes everything this season and beyond.

