Dan Lanning talks slow start, failed comeback, and ultimate loss in Pac-12 Championship Game

Going into Friday, this was supposed to be the biggest game of Dan Lanning’s career. He had a chance to beat the team’s biggest rival for the first time, while also securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. All Lanning needed was a win over the Washington Huskies.

The 37-year-old coach fell short once again.

It ended in a 34-31 defeat that saw Oregon storm back from a 20-3 deficit in the first half to eventually take the lead in the third quarter. It also saw the Ducks score a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining to make it a one-score game once again.

The Ducks’ defense couldn’t get a stop in the end, though, and it left with Oregon falling short of the Huskies once again.

After the game, Lanning talked with media members about the pain currently being felt in the locker room, and the things that they wish they could have done differently in the game. Here are some of the most notable quotes from that presser.

Opening Statement

Lanning: “All right, that one hurts. I thought our guys fought for the for the entire game, four quarter fight. You just can’t start off slow against a really good team we obviously started off slow. They won a lot of critical situations as far as third down. We thought third down was a place that we had to be good and they were effective running the ball, we didn’t do a good job stopping the run and then we weren’t able to run the ball. You got to be able to run the ball in games like this. So, we can open it up.”

Defensive Performance

Question: They were able to run the ball very well tonight, what did you make of your defenses’ ability to show up tonight?

Lanning: “Well, I mean, we were in the game, we didn’t play well enough. We didn’t play well enough on either side of the ball to be able to win against a good team. We certainly had a chance all the way down to that very last minute, and I appreciate our guys fighting for their fighting effort for that but starting off slow hurt us.”

Question: How do you think the loss of Jordan Burch early in this game impacted the run defense?

Lanning: “Jordan Burch is a great player, he certainly makes us better but that’d be an excuse. You know, there’s nobody that’s playing healthy at this time of the season. You know, they they’re banged up too and we didn’t finish.”

Question: What did you make of Bo Nix’s performance tonight?

Lanning: “I think it just speaks to who Bo is. I mean he obviously brought us back there to you know, be within one score there at the end. You know, his explosive run showed his legs. I thought the guy ran extremely tough tonight you know, opportunities he had to run, he put his head down and did everything he could to get the first or get explosive plays. Made some elite throws. That last throw in two-minute was really special. Bo did what I’ve seen him do all season: he competed to the very end you know, handled some adversity. And he responded to that, and you know, walking away, I don’t know, three touchdowns, a really long run. I’m impressed with our quarterback.”

Rushing Attack

Question: What were they able to do against your run game that was so successful?

Lanning: “I thought that they had a good plan. They had, you know, hats in the box. There were some times I thought, you know, we could have been running the ball into some, you know, positive looks. And for whatever reason, we weren’t able to do that. You know, they played well, I think you have to give credit to them kind of thing. I could probably dive into the film to be able to give you better answers.”

Bo Nix Accuracy

Question: This was one of the least accurate games that Nix had this season from a completion standpoint. What do you think they were able to do against him tonight that made things tough?

Lanning: “I mean, the guy threw for three touchdowns. I thought Bo had a good performance. Again, I thought we started off slow you know early in this game to have two three and outs to start the game off. You know, that put us in a hole. We’re playing catch up a lot of game we talked about halftime and we’re gonna go score a touchdown here. Defense is gonna get a stop. We’re getting an opportunity to pull ahead we did just that we just didn’t maintain that lead. Our quarterback gave us a chance tonight.”

The Comeback

Question: What was working for you guys in the middle of the game to start that comeback, and why were you not able to keep it up through the fourth quarter?

Lanning: “I thought we found some positive runs there to where we could get into a little bit more of a rhythm. We were off schedule a lot in the first half, where you’re operating in second and 10, now it becomes third-and-long. That drive out of half to be able to convert two fourth downs I think was huge. Once we got behind a little bit more, we had to be a little bit more aggressive in the passing game. You have to establish the run a little bit earlier to have that success.”

Taking In the Moment

Question: At the end of the game, you stopped when walking off and surveyed the field. What was going through your mind there?

Lanning: “Just thinking about our players. I just want to be around our players, let them know how proud I am of them. Grab a couple guys. There’s disappointment in that locker room because of how hard these guys work. I hurt for them because I wanted them to have this one. Again, credit to Washington. They earned it, deserved it, played a four-quarter game. We probably played the last three quarters. We didn’t start off very well in the first quarter. I haven’t been around a team that works this hard.”

Washington's Strengths

Question: What makes Washington so hard to defend?

Lanning: “Yeah, you can’t take away one guy because they have other guys. I thought they did a good job in protection tonight. We tried to be aggressive at times with pressure. They probably made us pay for that. Didn’t have the tight matches that we needed in the back end. They finished. We didn’t. Right? There’s times we’re hitting them, getting close, but the ball is getting off just before. They made some big-time explosive plays. We didn’t have as many explosives plays offensively for us. So credit to those guys.”

The Standard

Question: You set the standard very high, and an 11-win season is a great accomplishment. How do you want this season to be remembered?

Lanning: “Yeah, we want the standard to be that expectation. We have a high expectation for ourselves. There’s nobody outside of this room that wants us to do better than those guys in that locker room, these coaches. They know what we had this year. We have a special group this year. But it’s a building block, right? We’re in year two. This is an opportunity to build on to this and set the expectation for what it should look like in the future. And we’ve got an opportunity to go play in a really good bowl game, right, and cap this thing off the right way.”

The Small Differences

Question: The last three meetings with Washington have all been close games. What has the difference been in your mind between wins and losses?

Lanning: “Yeah, I’d say critical moments. Like I said, we were good on fourth down tonight, but we were three of 10 on third down. They were 10 of 15. You got to be better on third down. You got to be able to establish the run. Last time we played these guys, we were able to run the ball. We didn’t have that success tonight. But again, credit to them. They’ve been good in critical moments. We didn’t finish.”

