Dan Lanning talks rivalry vs. Stanford, and dealing with outside noise

If you tuned into any sports television over the weekend and into Monday morning, then it’s a pretty good bet that you saw a segment or two the mentioned Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.

After the eyes of the sporting world were on Eugene this weekend with a clash between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, it was Lanning who came out as the biggest star of the day, having gone viral for his pregame speech on Saturday that was aired by ABC.

The Ducks’ blowout over Colorado served the team well, and now has them ranked inside the top 10 with a game upcoming against the Stanford Cardinal, followed by a bye week to prepare them for a top-10 showdown with the Washington Huskies.

On Monday night, Lanning met with media members to discuss the upcoming game against Stanford, and everything that transpired over the weekend. Here are the most notable quotes from that presser:

Opening Statement

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Lanning: Great game last Saturday, was certainly a lot of fun for our players and our team and it’s always a blast to see the fans so active and making such an impact on our game. It was the most complete game that we played to date. I think it shows what we’re capable of. I think we were really solid in all three phases, but we still walked away with a lot of things that we can certainly fix. I know I say that every single week, but it’s always true. Our players had a great practice this Monday, they wouldn’t start attacking things that they can fix.”

Pregame Speech Backlash

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Question: There has been a lot of national talk about your pregame speech and aggressive coaching vs. Colorado — Skip Bayless said you played with “venomous vengeance” — what do you make of all the outside noise?

Lanning: “I’ve watched him (Bayless) enough to know how often he gets it wrong. Ultimately, here’s what I say we’re playing to win the game and you saw a 15-second clip, from a window view outside the house, and what happens in the locker room,” Lanning said. “I know our locker room. I’m in the house 100 percent of the time. I know how our players felt going into that game. I know what it takes to motivate our players. That’s my job to motivate our players. He has a job, I have a job to, to get out there and perform on the field. But inside that house, they felt a certain way. They felt a certain way about a group stomping on the ‘O’, they felt a certain way about guys talking to him in the pregame. I’m proud of those guys, because what they decided to do is talk with their pads. They didn’t want to do anything extra afterward. they wanted to talk with their pads. and they did that on Saturday.”

“I’m also grateful and can clearly acknowledge that the attention that we got this Saturday, in large part was to Deion and what he’s doing to college football, and if anybody can’t see what he’s done for college football and how he’s bringing excitement to college football, you’re crazy,” Lanning said. “I said that last week as well. He’s done a lot for the game. He’s building something over there. I think that’s really really clear. There’s no secret there but that it wouldn’t matter if I was playing my 10-year-old son on the other sideline. I’m going to do everything I can to win. If I’m playing Bill Belichick I’m gonna do everything I can to win that I go for it on fourth down. Yeah, I have every game this year. I’ve gone for it nine times. Did I go for a two-point conversion? Yeah, I’ve done it three out of four games this year. And if we play again tomorrow, I’m gonna do the same thing. I’m gonna do everything I can to win a game and everything I can to motivate my team. So you know that to me is classless what he’s (Bayless) saying there but I’m not really worried about it.

Colorado To Stanford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Question: How do you transition from all the noise of this past week and now focus on Stanford?

Lanning: “To that point. I’m going to talk about Stanford and Oregon from here on out. So what what do I see? I mean, I see last time we played on the road we didn’t perform the way we wanted to so it’s an opportunity for us to put a complete game together on the road. And just like I said, after the game, you can’t let your highs get too high and your lows get too low. Sometimes after an emotional win, you know, there’s a lot of passion and energy in it. You can have a let-down and we’re certainly not looking to do that. We’re looking to go out and perform again to our absolute best. Our guys, like I said, have the right mindset. They came in energized this morning, ready to work, ready to attack, anxious to watch film. And we’re going to build off of what we’ve been building all season.”

Defensive Takeaways

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Question: What did you like the most from what you saw on defense this last week?

Lanning: Like I said, I thought our coaches showed really good patience when to take, you know, take advantage of opportunities, when to take risks. On the same note, we were able to get a lot of things done with just rushing coverage and not feel like we had to throw everything at them to have success. We felt like we had an identity of who they were and what they had to do to be successful. And we felt like we took away their strength, we wanted to be able get at their quarterback. Our defensive line did that and we covered well on the back end which allows you to get a good rush up front. So was most proud of that.”

Getting Up for Stanford

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Question: The environment is going to be a lot more toned down this week compared to last week vs. Colorado. How do you get your guys up for that?

Lanning: “You said it, right? I mean this is a bring-your-own juice game, right? It’s gonna be a different atmosphere. And but if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you’re gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride you know in the game.”

Uneven Penalties

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Question: There were a couple of unnecessary roughness calls against you guys that did not get called against Colorado. Have you talked to officiating and the league about those?

Lanning: “Yeah, we send penalties in every week that we agree or disagree with and I’m still waiting on feedback to see exactly you know what their perspective was. You know, I watched the Mase clip a lot because you hate it because you see a team playing aggressive, and like I said before, sometimes you’re gonna have aggressive penalties but that one hurt because we were gonna be off the field on third down. And he has to have the awareness to stop, and I don’t know exactly when the whistle was blown in comparison to when the hit was finished. That’s obvious that we had a sack already locked up. So you know I’m gonna challenge Mase to you know, slow down. Now on them not calling those other calls. I want to protect our players. I want to make sure we keep the game safe. You know, they’ve been sent, we’ll see what they say.”

Stanford Rivalry

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

Question: Oregon has a long history with Stanford with a great rivalry being created in the last couple of decades. How much of that do you talk to your team about and make it be known that there is this deep rivalry?

Lanning: “Yeah, it’s no secret and our guys know that right? I mean, you certainly pointed out there are a lot of pieces that can feed into distractions and not playing to your best. And like I said, all you have to do is point to the season when we went down to Texas Tech, we didn’t feel like we performed our best. So we’re going on the road and it’s an opportunity for us to prove that we can.”

Khyree Jackson

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Question: How do you place a value on what Khyree Jackson has done for your defense?

Lanning: “We’ve challenged him every single week and he keeps stepping up to the challenge. I’m really proud of Khyree and the way that he’s played. He hasn’t let the moment get too big. I think we’re all seeing what Khyree is capable of and we’re going to continue to challenge him, and he’s going to continue to make us better with the way he’s performing on Saturdays.”

Noah Whittington

Question: With Noah Whittington injured, what is the mindset of that RB group going forward?

Lanning: “Well, first they hurt for Noah because they know like this guy is a guy that steps on the field every single day and he works his tail off. He might not say a word. I mean, he’s a guy that, we talked about guys to talk with their pads, that’s Noah. He’s tough. This guy’s from Peach County. Anybody that hasn’t been there wouldn’t know but if you’ve been there you realize what that means. So those guys hurt for him. But they also know again, next guy up, how am I going to take advantage of this opportunity to make sure I don’t let our team down in his absence? We’re going to miss Noah, you don’t just replacing Noah with a player and especially his demeanor and his work ethic. But we’ve got some great backs in that room that are ready to fill those shoes.”

RB Rotation

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Do you think that you can continue on with Bucky and Jordan, or do you think you’ll go to a 3 or 4-back rotation?

Lanning: “It takes what it takes, right? We’re gonna play as many guys that can play winning football for us and play at a high level, and we’re fortunate when we’re one of the teams in the league that are fortunate to have great backs. So I’m really pleased with the guys that we have in that room. I know we can get it done with the guys in that room. We’ll see how people’s role will grow in the next few weeks as we adapt and adjust based on that.”

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire