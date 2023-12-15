Dan Lanning talks recruiting, transfer portal, and previews Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty

It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve been able to talk to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning following the end of the 2023 regular season and the announcement that the team would be playing the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Coach Lanning has been incredibly busy since then, flying all across the country and making stops at recruiting visits, schools, and numerous award ceremonies to support his players.

Lanning is back in Eugene for the time being, though, as the Ducks start practice and preparation for the bowl game. They are also expected to host a number of players on visits this week both in the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class. We got a chance to talk to Lanning on Friday afternoon following the team’s practice. He talked about the team’s outlook in the bowl game, and some other odds and ends when it comes to the portal and the recruiting cycle.

Here are some of the most notable quotes from that press conference:

Opening Statement

Lanning: “It’s good to be out there with our players. A lot of us been out on the road the last few weeks here, chasing a lot of other players. So it’s good to be back with ours. Our guys had a good day at work, but still got a lot of work ahead of us. The great thing about bowl prep is you get a little extra time. So today was really about us. It’s going to continue to be about us but excited to get out there and go to work.”

Opt Outs

Question: Do you know of any outgoing transfers or declared players who will stick around to play in the bowl game?

Lanning: “You know, Bucky was out there today. He’s one. You know, other than that, I don’t believe there is.”

A Normal Practice

Question: How would you compare today to a normal practice during the season?

Lanning: “It’s more of a reset for us. It’s more of an early fall camp practice. Like getting out there, good on good work, right? Going out there doing individuals. The stuff that matters in bowl games, you see it show up every single year — tackling, penalties, those are the things you have to address, ball security. So it was a lot of really a different format than what it would be during a typical week.

Young Guys

Question: What kind of an opportunity does this type of setting present for some of the young guys on the team?

Lanning: “Every one of these games, you’re gonna see somebody who probably hasn’t made a huge impact throughout the season that shows up in a bowl game. So I’m excited to see the progress they make over these next several weeks. And then the opportunity to get on the field and make an impact.”

More Opt Outs

Question: What is the expectation for Brandon Dorlus and Troy Franklin, were they practicing today?

Lanning: “Dorlus was out there. Troy was not out there today, he’s still rehabbing from some stuff from the past game.”

December Scheduling

Question: With how chaotic the schedule is in December, and the expansion of the playoff making it even crazier next year, what do you think the schedule should be going forward?

Lanning: “I don’t live in hypotheticals, you know, the rules are the rules, adapt or die, right? That’s the way it works. So whoever makes the rules, we follow the rules, you know, take advantage of the opportunity to go get great players, you know, to be a part of what our program’s going to be in the future and continue to develop the guys that we have here. But this is certainly a crazy month.”

Liberty

Question: After watching some tape on the Liberty offense, how dynamic are they and what have you seen from them?

Lanning: “Yeah, really talented team that runs the ball extremely well. You know, quarterback is really explosive, you know, and creates, you know, big plays and explosive offense. They’re really successful. There’s a reason they’re undefeated.”

Question: Just to clarify on Bucky Irving, you said he is practicing today, does that mean he intends to play in the Fiesta Bowl?

Lanning: “Yea, Bucky wants to play in this game.”

The Civil War

Question: What was your reaction to the news that the Civil War will continue against Oregon State next year?

Lanning: “Yeah, I think it’s a good a good thing for college football. It’s a rivalry that certainly means something to us here and I think it means something to them. So it’s good to see games like that still exist.”

Transfer Portal Needs

Question: As you look at the transfer portal and try to find players who can help you, what are you looking for exactly?

Lanning: “Good players that we think can help us right? You’re looking for guys that you know, can come in and that value from a character standpoint, but also performance standpoint.

