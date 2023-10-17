Dan Lanning talks hindsight, aggressive decisions, and looking ahead to Washington State

Dan Lanning has found himself at the center of the college football news cycle a few times so far this season. Earlier this year, it was thanks to his rousing pre-game speech vs. Colorado that went viral online. More recently, it’s because of the aggressive decisions that he made on Saturday against the Washington Huskies, ultimately leading to a 36-33 loss in one of the games of the year.

The aggressive decisions were nothing new for Lanning, but rather a consistent approach that he has taken since becoming the head coach in Eugene. Often times, those aggressive calls have paid off, but there are other times when it’s hurt the team — Oregon was 0-for-3 on 4th-down conversions in the loss vs. Washington.

When they don’t work, Lanning is left having to answer for the tough decisions. He did that after the game on Saturday, and again on Monday night in his weekly press conference where he talked about the benefit of hindsight, and looked ahead to another big game this week against the Washington State Cougars.

Opening Statement

Lanning: “Well, obviously a tough battle on Saturday. I got an opportunity to come back and really look through the film closely and one thing you can say is our guys played with phenomenal effort in one of the toughest and most unique college football games that I’ve ever had an opportunity to be a part of. I know our players played with great effort, like I said throughout the game and they came up a little bit short. We came up a little bit short in that game, but credit to them and the way they performed. But we are certainly excited about this week going against Washington State. A good team that’s been really explosive on offense took us everything we had last year to be able to goo battle and compete against these guys, and know that they’ll put a great product on the field that we can go compete with this next Saturday.”

Hindsight

Question: After being able to watch the tape, how has hindsight allowed you to assess your coaching, particularly the 4th down decisions?

Lanning: “Well, I’ll say this like if I knew none of them were going to work you would change every situation, right? That’s not the way those decisions work. Here’s the hard part, when you sit in this seat, and I make decisions, one, I’m a big boy, I can handle criticism, right? And that’s going to come and it’s deserved in this position. That’s the way it works. I trust our players, I trust our coaches, and we have opportunities to win games. I’m going to be aggressive to win games. If you look back at all of them, you know, ultimately, field goal before half, that certainly could have gone either way. Like I said on Saturday, we felt that we had the look. If we didn’t have the look that we wanted, we were going to call a timeout and kick the field goal. Could easily turn around and say kick the field goal there and feel good about it.

“At the very end of the game, I don’t think there’s any scenario where I wouldn’t go for it on fourth down there. When you have an opportunity to put the game away, they’ve scored on more than 50% of their drives at that point in the game. You know 75 yards to 50 yards to 80 yards for them with a potent offense, they’re gonna have a lot of success in a lot of those scenarios in their head that day. And then you know, transversely, it gives our offense an opportunity to come back and still have a chance in that situation if we don’t get it. If we get the first you know, the game’s over. So when I would go back, like I said, on Saturday is the third and two you wish you could have executed a higher level. There was some confusion there.

“But you know, what’s tough is when I make those decisions, like I said, it doesn’t just affect me. It affects everybody in our program. It affects everybody that cares about Oregon football, and I understand that and like I said, I’m deserved other criticism, but it’s not like those decisions are made on Saturday in that moment. Those decisions were made earlier in the week, ‘Hey, how are we gonna play this game?’ We knew this was going to be a high scoring game where there was, you know, touchdowns over field goals mattered. You know, in that scenario, like I said before half, I think you could certainly say that could go the other direction. A lot of the other scenarios, I don’t know that you played any other way other than if you already knew what the result of the play was going to beThree opportunities on fourth, the chances of not getting one of those three is really unique. You know, especially with what we’ve done offensively so far this year.”

Analytics vs. Gut Feel

Question: Are those decisions based primarily on analytics, or how much do they have to do with gut-feel at the moment?

Lanning: “Yeah, it’s a combination of what we’ve studied throughout the week and where we feel like our advantages lie. You know, certainly analytics is a part of that. Certainly, you know, how good do you feel about the call versus what you think you’re gonna get from a look standpoint is part of that. And, you know, throughout the game, you have to reassess it and adjust it. It’s never going to be all one or all the other when it comes to that.”

Washington State Struggles

Question: Washington State had a great start to the year, but they’ve had a couple of tough games recently. Have you seen anything with them that has led to those struggles?

Lanning: “They’ve been a little bit banged up, or they’ve been limited with wideout, they’ve been limited at tight end. I think, you know, at times they’ve gotten a couple of different looks that they haven’t seen, but now they’ve seen them a few times, and I think they’ll have some answers for it. I know Coach Dickerts a great coach and they make adjustments, they coach just like we coach as far as seeing film and not doing it the exact same way. They’ve been able to create explosive plays really throughout the year, regardless of the opponent. They have to care of the ball and I think that’s happened a few times where they haven’t been able take care of the ball as well. But you know, the talent is certainly there, and the quarterback, Cam is really a special player.”

Question: What is it that stands out the most about Cam Ward?

Lanning: “I think he probably has the quickest release of quarterback that we’ve seen. His scrambling ability is bar none. And it’s not just, you know, scrambling he just does not go down. Right, the guy is really hard to tackle when you do get back there. You’ll see people hanging on on him and he shrugs them off and creates an explosive play. But yeah, his running ability and his quick release or two things that really stand out. He throws the deep balls with great touch as well.”

Injury Update

Question: Do you have an update on Bryan Addison or Jahlil Florence after this game?

Lanning: “B.A. right now, he’s taking a break for himself for personal reasons. I won’t discuss that beyond that. Jahlil practiced today, it looks like he’ll be fine.”

Sunday Thoughts

Question: When you wake up on Sunday, what are your initial thoughts as you process everything?

Lanning: ” I mean, first off, I guess you’re assuming I went to bed, right? I came anxious to get to work and say, ‘Okay, what can I go fix and where can we get better? You know, we played a tough game against a team that went down to the wire, and you evaluate and assess every single situation that shows up in that game, and then you say, ‘Okay, now how can I build off this and learn off of it?’ Right, and, you know, that’s always gonna be my mindset, what can I learn? And where can we improve as a team? Stuff I’m really proud of today, we had a phenomenal practice. Our players in fact, we wear a GPS unit that tells how fast our guys run during practices. Our guys were going to 5% faster than ever on any Monday this year, which when it comes to speeds, that’s pretty impressive. You know, these guys came to work. They wanted to wear shoulder pads today. These guys wanted to go, so I think it tells you about our team’s mindset, where they’re set. And it’s really the same thing for our entire staff, our staff wanted to come in and get better as soon as they could.”

Playing on the Road

Question: You’ve emphasized the need to play better on the road this year, how do you feel they’ve done in that aspect so far?

Lanning: “In general, there were some penalties that you certainly wish we would have had back but we were able to limit you know, some of those false starts that had shown up for us. There was a false start, but we were able to limit some of those penalties where we beat ourselves. I thought our guys showed great composure, you know, we didn’t they had a personal foul against them. We didn’t have one. I thought our guys handled the walking into the storm, the best environment I’ve probably experienced here since I’ve been in Oregon on the road. I mean, it was really loud. It was great. You know that environment, so I thought our guys handle a lot of those pieces. Right? It’s just about finishing at the end.”

Washington State Similarities

Question: Are there any similarities with Washington and Washington States offenses?

Lanning: “The team that this probably makes the most is really Texas Tech that we’ve played so far this season. It’s very similar tree from the offensive coordinators perspective. But there’s certainly some similarities to Washington probably more though with Texas Tech with some of the QB run game that they do. The tempo, this is gonna be extremely fast team, you know, especially after successful plays. They go really quick. So that’ll show up a lot on Saturday.”

Cornerback Depth

Question: Do you feel that Rodrick Pleasant and Daylen Austin need to step up and be part of this CB rotation, and if so how close are they to doing that?

Lanning: “Well, we have good players on our team. But those are certainly two of them. And both of them got better and better every single week. And as soon as they are ready to be out there contributing for us they certainly will be. I think they both, when you get here, you have to remember both those guys weren’t able to get here until the summer, so it’s a lot to pick up really quick. But it becomes a part of availability, who’s available to play and then need and then preparation and where you stand, and I’d say both those guys prepare extremely well. They’re motivated to be great. You know, when you come in as a freshman, you want to come contribute right away, but you can’t always eat an elephant in one bite, right? It’s a process. So those guys who are focused on the process, they’re getting better and better. And if they are able to go out there and contribute for us, we will certainly use them. Definitely been pleased with the progress that they’ve shown so far.”

Poncho

Question: With JPJ needing to sit for a snap in the 4th, you turned to true freshman Iapani Laloulu in the high-pressure spot. What gives you confidence to turn to him in that situation?

Lanning: “Yeah, consistency and physicality. You know, picking up a system and being able to execute at a high level. You know, he’s a guy that’s really rotated and played within every game for us this season, you know, and it’s because he’s earned it. So in that situation, he’s a guy that, again, has done a good job for us throughout the year. So it wasn’t really an opportunity to second guess putting him in because he’s prepared for it.”

Recruiting

Question: A lot of nationally-televised games for you guys so far, how do you think that has helped the recruiting effort?

Lanning: “I think we’re able to recruit a high level because people see the direction we’re headed and what this program is really all about when they get to see us on center stage. We certainly appreciate that. But part of the reason we’re on center stage is because of who we are and what we’ve been able to do, so we’re going to continue to go recruit the best talent. I think our staffs done a good job of identifying that talent. And there’s some great players out there that we want to be a part of our program.”

Question: Camden Lewis has struggled particularly with kick-offs out of bounds in the past two games. Is that due to something mechanical, or potentially weather-related?

Lanning: “I mean, both of his mishits, that is a place where the wind blows that direction, right? And within that game, but no, I got the most confidence in Camden and he’s a professional in how he approaches it. And, you know, it wasn’t that long ago that we were recognizing that kick he hit in the Texas Tech game. And I think that everyone wants to remember that you know what, Camden didn’t win that game for us. And Camden didn’t lose the last game for us, right? He was a part of a play within the sequence of the game that led to us not winning the game but it wasn’t the reason that we didn’t. So Cam’s a phenomenal player, I know that he’ll bounce back, and season gets long. You’re talking about now we’re in the middle of the year. And you know, everybody’s body’s different, but I will say this, like, I know Camden’s approach and how he’s gonna go attack in the future. I know he’s gonna make some more big kicks for us and hit some great kicks for us throughout the season.”

Troy Franklin

Question: What has made Troy Franklin so valuable and so consistent for you guys this year?

Lanning: “It starts with talent. Troy has special talent, right? But beyond that, Troy’s a guy where on the flight heading back from the game on Saturday, he’s texting me the things he knows he wants to do better and what he wants to improve on where he’s gonna be better for the team and be better for himself. And I think that’s just part of it. You gotta stay hungry. And he’s been a guy that’s been really hungry this year to be the best version of himself. And I think he knows that he even has a higher standard than what maybe you’ve seen so far to this point. So obviously, I’m thrilled to have him on our team. He’s a great player for us, and excited to see what he continues to do.”

