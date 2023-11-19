Dan Lanning talks Bo Nix, winning in the desert, and beating Kenny Dillingham

Things went about as well as you could have asked for Dan Lanning and the Ducks on Saturday afternoon in the desert.

Bo Nix tied the school record for the most touchdown passes in a single game with 6, and he did so in the first half. Meanwhile, just about everyone in a uniform for the Ducks got to see the field in a TK-TK blowout that saw starters relaxing on the bench by halftime.

It gave Oregon their first ever November win in Tempe, and now sets up a situation where, should the Ducks beat Oregon State a week from now, they secure a spot in the Pac–12 Championship game on December 1st.

After the game, Lanning had a lot of positives to say about his team. Here are some of the best quotes from after the game on Saturday.

Opening Statement

Lanning:

“First off, what an awesome atmosphere. I felt like I was in Eugene South down here today. Our fans were absolutely incredible. I saw so much green in the stands, it really fired me up and we were able to put on a great performance for them. A great job. We talked about playing to our standard. I think the first half is the definition of standard play for for our team. I think we were six of six touchdowns on offense, were able to get stops on defense handle a lot of stuff that you’re not able to practice because you don’t know what you’re going to see and I thought our guys handled it really well. You know, obviously I have an opinion about our quarterback but it’s pretty hard to say that he’s not the best quarterback in the nation. He throws for six touchdowns, ties a record for Oregon football, goes over 400 yards and only played one series in the second half. So we all know what it could have looked like. But you know, incredible performance. Gotta give a shout out to a couple of players on our team. Camden Lewis now is the scoring leader for Oregon football. Troy Franklin has the record now for touchdowns in a season at wideout, you know and has caught over 1000 yards receiving, you know Bucky Irving goes over 1000 yards rushing so big day for our guys, but I know how hungry they are for the next one. And that’s that’s the most important one.”

Bo Nix

Question: How impressed are you by what Bo was able to do today?

Lanning: “Bo played exactly how you’re supposed to play in this game. You talk about efficiency, you talk about getting the ball to the right people at the right time, protecting the ball. You know he has a big belief and trust in the people around him and Bo would be the first one to tell you the people around him make him special. But Bo Nix is special. Bo is special and he’s getting better and better by game .You know his intelligence is extremely impressive. His efficiency is really impressive but we talked about striking when the iron is hot and playing your best football at the end of the season. And right now we’re playing really good football with Bo Nix.”

Defensive Adjustments

Question: How hard is it to prepare your defense for this type of game where their offense can throw so many different looks at you?

Lanning: “We told our guys today ‘Hey, the first minute they line up in gate you know that they can’t beat you straight up right?’ They’re telling you something and I think maybe it was the first play right? So our guys adjusted to it extremely well, our coaches made good adjustments on the sideline. You know, we knew what we wanted our performance to look like. I’m sure all of us want to own the standard a little bit better there at the end of the game, but we had some of our guys that we want to develop in our program and get them some opportunities to develop and grow you know, but overall really proud of the way those guys played.”

Kenny Dillingham

Question: What was that interaction like with Kenny Dillingham after the game?

Lanning: “You know, just we both appreciate each other, right? You know, it’s not that long ago, I was sitting here as a GA at Arizona State and Kenny was a high school coach in the back of that room. And you know, it’s great to see what both of us have been able to get and it’s about the people around us that have gotten us there. So I know he’s got you know, big things to accomplish here. I know the future’s bright but grateful for him, appreciate him and hopeful that he’s able to get things going which I know he will.”

Troy Franklin

Question: How impressed are you by Troy Franklin and the consistency that he brings?

Lanning: “Yeah, he’s the best receiver in the nation, too. Right? I mean, this guy is the definition of consistency right now. You know, the quarterback knows exactly where he’s going to be at and he’s always there and when the ball is thrown his way, he catches it. And then he’ll turn up a normal comeback route into a big gain. He’s a special player that comes to work, that wants that ownership of what it means to be an elite receiver and his owning that every day.”

Question: What did you make of Patrick Herbert’s performance today?

Lanning: “Pat’s a great player. Man. You love moments like this when unselfish players like Pat, he’s a great example of a guy that just puts in the work every single day and, you know, probably doesn’t get highlighted as much as he deserves. But we talked about everybody’s alive in this offense. Anybody can be the guy that gets targeted and I think that was a great opportunity for Pat to go out there and prove exactly what his ability is. You know, he catches the ball with strength. He took a couple of hits on a couple of catches, but for him to go out there and be our first few scores is really impressive.”

Growth Since Washington

Question: What do you think has allowed this team to grow so much since the Washington game?

Lanning: “You know, I think our leadership is really special. We got a group in there that can handle a lot, you know. As much as we throw him it’s almost like they appreciate the challenge. Like ‘Hey, if they give us this formation, we want to do this offensively, if they give us this look, we want to do this.’ You know, their defense — it didn’t necessarily show tonight — but it’s really hard to prepare for with some of the pressures they bring. I thought you know, our quarterback offset that by being able to recognize it and check out of it. You know, we eliminated the team that normally creates a lot of TFLs because of the way our guys were trained and ready, but that to me is leadership. That to me is preparation throughout the week. Like I have no doubt. You know, we’re gonna be on a short week here this next week with Oregon State. I have no doubt what Monday is going to look like when we hit the practice field because of what these guys embrace. You know, they embrace heart. Right? Because with heart comes results, and that’s probably what separates this team.”

Oregon State

Question: Looking ahead to Oregon State, how big of a game is this for your program?

Lanning: “Yeah, this game is our Super Bowl, right? I mean, they’re obviously a really talented team. They’re coached extremely well. I’m anxious to sit here and be able to watch some of their film and watch some crossover film of what they’ve done so far this season, but I always feel like Jonathan has those guys playing their best football at the end of the season. It’s a tough team. It’s a resilient team. I’m excited to see what our fans do when they show out to this game. But this is a big one.”

Cole Martin

Question: How impressive were Cole Martin and the rest of the young defensive backs who got into the game today?

Lanning: “I think they were a little limited in their passing game in general. But I was really proud of Cole to go out there and perform, you know, the way he did. He’s a dynamic player. He’s a guy that is productive when he’s on the field. He shows up he’s going to always be around the ball. I think that’s something that’s hard to coach.

Ty Thompson

Question: What did you make of Ty Thompson’s performance today?

Lanning: “I thought he handled everything really well. You know, his arm got hit on the interception there at the end, but he’s played really clean football for us every time he’s gotten the opportunity. He slipped once on the run, but was able to accomplish what we want to be able to accomplish out there.”

Enjoying the Moment

Question: Do you feel like you appreciate the moments after these games when you go over to the fans after a win?

Lanning: “I don’t know that I do it enough. But what I want our fans to know is how much I appreciate them. They make Oregon different and our players appreciate them. When you come out and you know I kind of get fired up to go play in an opponent’s setting, like to go to a visiting crowd. When you come here, it felt like I said, it felt like a home game. You know, seeing all of our fans in the stands the way they support us and travel for us. You better recognize that because that’s unique. That’s special.”

Penalties

Question: What do you make of the penalty improvement this week?

Lanning: “I was really proud of you know, particularly our offense going out there. six for six in the first half. You talk about playing clean football and when we don’t beat ourselves I think we’re a really, really special team. You avoid, you know, being off schedule and having third and longs or second longs because of that. And they did a really good job of that in the first half. We had a couple of those as we started to rotate some other people in the second half, started at a couple areas that we have to go address. But for us to play our best football we got to play clean football and today was a step in the right direction.”

