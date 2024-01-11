Dan Lanning staying at Oregon: Why Ducks coach isn't replacing Alabama's Nick Saban

In the immediate hours of Nick Saban's stunning retirement as Alabama's football coach, the question that had bounced around for years about who would replace him came with a frequent answer — Dan Lanning.

Lanning, 37, has experienced a meteoric rise in the college football coaching ranks, punctuated by a two-year tenure as Oregon’s coach in which he has elevated an already strong Ducks program with two double digit-win seasons and a pair of top-15 finishes.

Between his early success and stops as an assistant coach at some of the biggest programs in college football, Lanning has established himself as one of the most promising coaches in the sport — which, for a job as prestigious as Alabama, made him a prime candidate.

On Thursday, though, barely 12 hours after news of Saban’s retirement broke, Lanning put any of that speculation to rest by confirming that he would remain at Oregon.

Here’s what you need to know about Lanning’s decision and what factors were at play in it:

Why Dan Lanning is staying at Oregon

Lanning announced his decision to stay at Oregon in a video he posted Thursday morning on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

At the start of the 61-second clip, he is shown addressing his team at the Ducks’ facility:

“Everybody’s got goals and aspirations,” Lanning says to his players. “You know how you get those? You be the best where you’re at. That’s how you reach goals and aspirations. That’s how great things happen. It’s not about worrying about the next thing. It’s about worrying about what’s right in front of you, six inches right in front of your face.”

After his speech, an audio clip of him from last season expressing his happiness at Oregon and in Eugene is played, with text shown over the video and audio.

“If you’re scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us,” it read. “The Ducks aren’t going anywhere and I’m not leaving.”

Dan Lanning-Alabama ties

Hours after Saban’s retirement, Lanning not only had been linked to the Alabama job but also reportedly had flown into Tuscaloosa to interview for the position. The Tuscaloosa News, however, reported that Lanning was not in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

The logistics behind such an interview would have been difficult, as news of Saban’s retirement broke around 2 p.m. PT and reports of Lanning’s interview emerged about six hours later. Such a meeting would have had to have occurred after a flight that stretched nearly 2,500 miles from Oregon to Alabama.

Often in coaching searches, university leadership doesn’t meet with a candidate in the town where the school is located.

Dan Lanning record at Oregon

In his two seasons at Oregon, Lanning has compiled a 22-5 record and 15-3 record in Pac-12 play (not including the 2023 Pac-12 title game loss to Washington). Both seasons ended with bowl victories, including a 45-6 thrashing of Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl this season.

In four seasons under Lanning’s predecessor, Mario Cristobal, the Ducks went 35-13, meaning Lanning’s 81.5% win percentage has represented an improvement for what has been one of the Pac-12’s preeminent programs the past 30 years.

Oregon’s excellence under Lanning has been defined by its offensive success, with the Ducks ranking in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense each of his first two seasons (and under the guidance of two different offensive coordinators, no less). Last season, they averaged 44.2 points, the second-best mark among 133 FBS programs.

Those achievements were made possible by the work of Lanning, as well as offensive coordinators Kenny Dillingham and Will Stein, in rejuvenating Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix. A maddening and inconsistent player in his first three college seasons with the Tigers, Nix emerged as one of the best players in the country at Oregon, completing 74.9% of his passes for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his two seasons in Eugene.

He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting this past season.

If there is a knock to be found on Lanning’s resume, it’s that he has an 0-3 record against rival Washington, which included Oregon’s only two losses this past season. In the first of those matchups, a 36-33 loss in October at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Oregon failed to convert three different fourth-down attempts, with Lanning taking responsibility for those after the game.

Dan Lanning Oregon salary, raise

Lanning made $6.62 million for the 2023 college football season, according to USA TODAY’s college football coaches salary database.

That mark ranked him 19th among FBS coaches at public schools last season and first among Pac-12 coaches. In the Big Ten, where Oregon will be playing starting in the 2024 season, that figure would have ranked him seventh.

Saban topped the list last season, making $11.41 million. Lanning is due to make $7.2 million next season after earning an extension and raise in July 2023.

Dan Lanning Oregon buyout

Had there been mutual interest between Lanning and Alabama, it would have taken a hefty financial commitment to pry him away from Oregon. If Lanning had left the Ducks, the university would have been owed $20 million according to the terms of his contract.

Dan Lanning coaching career

At a relatively young age, Lanning has put together a lengthy and impressive resume.

The Missouri native was hired at Oregon in December 2021 on the heels of a strong three-season run as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. During that stretch, the Bulldogs finished as the top scoring defense in the FBS in two of the three seasons, the second of which saw them allow just 10.2 points per game on their way to winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.

Lanning had spent the 2018 season as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. Prior to that, he was an inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons at Memphis and, in 2015, was a graduate assistant at Alabama — a potentially pivotal connection to the Crimson Tide program that suddenly became relevant over the past 24 hours.

Lanning’s work history at the college level also includes stops at Sam Houston State, Arizona State and Pitt.

