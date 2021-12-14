Dan Lanning signs six-year, $29.1 million contract as Oregon Ducks head coach

Dan Lanning’s contract at Oregon for 6 years, $29.1 million | More to comehttps://t.co/Ol6Dtq6SIQ — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 14, 2021

The head coaching announcement came on Saturday afternoon in Oregon, but more details are continuing to surface about the new Dan Lanning era in Eugene.

While some news about potential offensive coordinators was released on Sunday morning, we are now learning more about the contract that Lanning signed to coach the Ducks.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Lanning signed a six-year contract worth $29.1 million, including incentives for bowl and playoff appearances and wins.

There’s also a $14 million buyout in the first year and then decreases in subsequent years. The buyout goes down to $10 million, 7, 3, 2, 1 each year. Oregon’s buyout to Lanning is 70 percent of his remaining salary and goes to 80 percent if the Ducks win 10 regular season games any year.

Overall, this makes Lanning the highest-paid coach in Oregon history. The contract ranks fifth in the Pac-12 and 27th nationally.

We knew that Oregon was willing to pay a pretty penny to whoever they hired as the new head coach ever since it was reported that Mario Cristobal had been offered a 10-year, $85 million contract extension before departing for Miami. It’s clear that mega-donor Phil Knight is not concerned with the dollar figure and is willing to go to great lengths to get the right coach to bring him a championship.

Will Lanning be that guy? Only time will tell.

List