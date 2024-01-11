Dan Lanning rumors swirl at Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement; Oregon is on edge

This is remarkable, is it not? Nick Saban’s retirement came sooner than anyone thought. Dan Lanning has a choice to make. Remember just a few years ago, when we talked about Mario Cristobal being happy at Oregon but being tempted by only two other jobs in the country? Miami and Alabama were the only two jobs Cristobal would consider leaving Oregon for. Sure enough, the Miami job came open with Manny Diaz being fired. Cristobal went home.

Now, we have an achingly similar situation. Dan Lanning loves coaching at Oregon, but the one job he would realistically consider leaving for just came open. Alabama, the crown-jewel job in college football — the national championship magnet — is now open after Nick Saban retired. There is intense speculation that Dan Lanning is at the front of the line for this job. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne probably had his list lined up for the day when Saban retired. Alabama might move quickly on this hire. Lanning is in the middle of the media frenzy.

Ducks Wire gathered some of its own reactions to all of this, as you could well imagine.

Let’s take a look ourselves:

DUCKS WIRE EDITOR

For the record, I don’t believe Lanning leaves Oregon to take the Alabama job. He has consistently said he has no desires of leaving Eugene when other jobs have opened before, and while Bama is way bigger than those jobs, I believe him. If Saban retired 2 years from now, it may… — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 10, 2024

CAROUSEL

With no likely internal replacements at Alabama, here’s a quick projected target list. Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin, Mike Norvell and Marcus Freeman. All come with complications and big buyouts, as it’s difficult to move entrenched coaches. https://t.co/0K2NWk8CtL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

KIRBY SMART CONNECTION

A name to watch for Alabama will be Oregon's Dan Lanning. He was an Alabama GA in 2015 and spent four years under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Very good at acquiring talent, coaching and motivating. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 10, 2024

SAMPLE SIZE

He fits in so many ways, but awfully small sample size as HC (and no titles) given the size of the shoes that need filling https://t.co/d2nWF4tM0n — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 10, 2024

OTHER NAMES

Kalen DeBoer and Dabo Swinney. Two names I’m hearing for Bama. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 10, 2024

AN AUBURN FAN WANTS BAMA TO HIRE DEBOER

Please please please hire DeBoer — Brian Harbach (@HarbachCFB) January 10, 2024

WORLDS COLLIDE

Dan Lanning and Dabo Swinney seeing eachother at the Tuscaloosa Airport after saying they would never leave their respective schools pic.twitter.com/JWB8zeT7BX — CONNOR STALIONS #1 GUY (@Chap4227) January 10, 2024

CAROUSEL MADNESS

Oregon TL going through it right now pic.twitter.com/I29XqT3GV7 — kwade (@KwadeSays) January 10, 2024

CRISTOBAL PART TWO?

Thinking back to all the “Mario ain’t leaving” tweets of yore. 📸🧾 — Thicc-Fil-A, a Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) January 10, 2024

INTERESTING POINT

Dan would be GONE if we were in the Pac12 still. Being a top team in the B1G may have saved us — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) January 10, 2024

LIFE HAPPENS

I think Lanning was sincere when he said he thought Oregon would be his last job. Then again, he probably didn’t think Alabama would open up 10 minutes later. This could be a major test of the coach’s verbal commitment to the university. https://t.co/vqxeDPPJv4 — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire