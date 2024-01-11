Advertisement

Dan Lanning rumors swirl at Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement; Oregon is on edge

Matt Zemek
·3 min read
2

This is remarkable, is it not? Nick Saban’s retirement came sooner than anyone thought. Dan Lanning has a choice to make. Remember just a few years ago, when we talked about Mario Cristobal being happy at Oregon but being tempted by only two other jobs in the country? Miami and Alabama were the only two jobs Cristobal would consider leaving Oregon for. Sure enough, the Miami job came open with Manny Diaz being fired. Cristobal went home.

Now, we have an achingly similar situation. Dan Lanning loves coaching at Oregon, but the one job he would realistically consider leaving for just came open. Alabama, the crown-jewel job in college football — the national championship magnet — is now open after Nick Saban retired. There is intense speculation that Dan Lanning is at the front of the line for this job. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne probably had his list lined up for the day when Saban retired. Alabama might move quickly on this hire. Lanning is in the middle of the media frenzy.

