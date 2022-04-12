Dan Lanning offers injury timetable for linebacker Justin Flowe

He was one of the highest-rated recruits to ever commit to Oregon.

Linebacker Justin Flowe was the top linebacker in the country when he stepped on campus and Duck fans were waiting on the edge of their seats to see what he would do playing with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Noah Sewell.

The three of them were supposed to be a quarterback’s nightmare.

It happened for just one game in 2021.

After his debut against Fresno State where Flowe absolutely dominated the Bulldogs with 14 tackles, five solo, he sustained a leg injury leading up to the Ohio State contest and he was out for the season.

Although the Ducks did win in Columbus, Ohio, and upset the Buckeyes, one could say Oregon’s season turned when Flowe got hurt. A few months and a new coaching staff later, the Oregon linebacker is still working hard to come back and make an impact in 2022.

According to Dan Lanning, it’s a slow process and they are not in any hurry to run Flowe out there for the Spring Game on April 23.

“He’s trending back. I don’t know. It’s probably too early to say one way or the other if we’re gonna see him out there for the spring game but he’s trending back,” Lanning said. “We’re getting him in a little bit of drill work each day.”

It would be fun to see the redshirt freshman linebacker out there to do his thing on the Autzen Stadium field. But realistically, it’s not necessary. It’s much more important to have Flowe 100% healthy when the Ducks take on Georgia in Atlanta Sept. 3 to begin the season.

