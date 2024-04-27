Dan Lanning offers injury update on a few players after Oregon Ducks spring game

The main goal in any game is to leave the facilities as healthy as possible when all is said and done, but that is particularly true for a spring scrimmage that means very little in the grand scheme of things.

Unfortunately for the Oregon Ducks, a few players were dinged up in the scrimmage on Saturday which made it so they couldn’t finish the scrimmage. Among them were safety Kobe Savage, linebacker Jerry Mixon, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, and cornerback Dontae Manning.

While none of the injuries looked to be serious or to the level of threatening the season going forward, it was enough to draw a bit of concern for the fans, especially with so many happening to key players.

After the scrimmage, head coach Dan Lanning touched on the injuries.

“I think we have some dings here and there, but overall, you know, I think our team’s gonna be in good shape,” Lanning said.

When pressed further, and being asked whether or not it was frustrating to see the injuries in a spring game, Lanning talked about the nature of football, and the fact that this can happen.

“Football is football,” Lanning said. “I mean, is it frustrating for the player? You know, they get banged up, but football is football. The only way to bet better is by playing football. You only get a limited amount of time that you can actually go out there and play. We’ve got time to get healthy.”

If none of the injuries turn out to be serious, which Lanning felt good about on Saturday, then there should be no problems going into the fall season a few months from now.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire