Dan Lanning makes official statement on Daylen Austin

Earlier this month, one of the promising young defensive players on the Oregon Ducks roster, cornerback Daylen Austin, got in some legal trouble after being arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Eugene.

While the investigation is ongoing, and more details continue to be released, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning officially issued a statement on Saturday about the situation.

“I have no updates right now,” Lanning said on Saturday. “I know Daylen’s character and I think there are a lot of details that will continue to play out. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak on it any more than that.”

Austin was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday, April 16th, and charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to seriously injured persons in connection with a Monday fatal hit-and-run in Eugene.

Police said the person killed was a 46-year-old man but have not yet released his name.

On Wednesday, Austin was released from Lane County Jail. His next court date is May 22nd. Failure to perform duties of a driver is a class C felony in the state of Oregon.

As of now, there are no further updates on the situation.

