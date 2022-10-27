Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley earn high marks through 8 weeks, prepare for Pac-12 home stretch

Dan Lanning has certainly made the grade for Oregon through eight weeks of the 2022 Pac-12 football season. Lincoln Riley and Lanning have both been very successful in their first seasons at their new schools … at least up to this point.

That’s an important nuance.

A downturn in November would not necessarily make people forget about what they have accomplished through nearly two full months on the job in Eugene and Los Angeles, but late-season struggles would certainly take the shine off very promising seasons.

Both Oregon and USC are legitimate contenders for the Pac-12 championship and a New Year’s Six bowl game. Oregon has pole position in the Pac-12 race, but if USC wins out, it will likely make the Pac-12 title game and have everything to play for in Las Vegas, the city of high rollers everywhere.

Let’s look at Lanning and Riley, with help from Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire, who gathered quotes from Lanning after Oregon’s win over UCLA.

LANNING AFTER OREGON BEAT UCLA

All quotes by Lanning are from Ducks Wire:

“Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an awesome day the minute I stepped out on the quad right around 6 a.m. this morning and that place was packed. Our fans brought it from 4 a.m. or even 1 a.m. last night all the way to the very end of that game and they were absolutely a difference for us. It was a complete team win.”

BOUGHT IN

“The buy-in. You always want that as a coach. At halftime, we sat there and talked about how the most physical team is going to win this game. You look at the brand of football we played going into the half and coming out in the third quarter, we said we’re going to run the ball and be physical. We have a team that has buy-in, believes in what they’re doing and that’s when you have a chance to be really successful.”

ONSIDE KICK

“I think some of you guys might have been at practice earlier this week and I told you ‘Don’t tell anybody or I’ll never let you come to practice again,’ right, you guys saw us practicing that and appreciate that you guys kept your lips sealed. We knew that was something that we wanted to do and we wanted to practice that in pressure situations throughout the week. We had a couple of pressure kicks that we did early on. It was there, we saw it after the first kickoff and we felt like that’s the look we want.”

ELITE BO NIX

“I don’t think anyone can sit here and watch football right now and watch our quarterback play and not tell me he’s an elite quarterback. This guy’s playing at an extremely high level and he makes great decisions for our team. He’s an elite competitor, an elite leader, he has phenomenal character, he’s throwing the ball really well and making great decisions. He’s humble and I think everybody on our team is excited about his success.”

RESPONSE

“Growth mindset. Our players have a growth mindset. They know every single week that there’s an opportunity to get better. Just because we won this game, doesn’t mean we’re not looking for an opportunity to improve. People know that I’m going to say we’ll have to go to the doctor, and we’ll figure out what we can get better at and go take our medicine and improve. Our team has done that week in and week out.”

DTR CONTAINMENT

“Ultimately we wanted to tried to eliminate one-on-one opportunities and we wanted to try and have vision to be able to close and finish the play on him. Our guys did a really good job of executing when we did have a chance. I’m not sure we had a sack in this game, but we did keep him contained. He’s a really talented player and tough guy to stop. It wasn’t as much about statistics for us as it was keeping him corralled.”

TROY FRANKLIN

“You like guys that catch the ball and Troy catches the ball. He has a big catch radius and a lot of those catches you see on the game field are the same ones we see in practice. Troy’s doing a great job, he’s grown up as a player and I’m looking forward to watching him grow and continue to develop. I know we’re just scratching the surface to what he can be.”

EARLY COACHING SUCCESS

“I’m excited for our players to have success and I’m excited for the coaches. I’m excited for the university and for the people that support this university so much to see that success. I don’t want to get in the way of that. I’m really thrilled to see our guys continue to grow. What I want is at the end of the season for us to be playing our best football. We’re still not there, but we’re getting better every week and that’s what excites me.”

LINCOLN RILEY EVALUATION

How to grade or evaluate Lincoln Riley before USC gets back to the football field against Arizona?

While Riley hasn’t done everything as well as he possibly can, he still gets a straight-A grade. Imperfection in performance shouldn’t necessarily translate to a reduced grade — not when one considers the depth and breadth of the mess Riley inherited.

If he has made chicken salad out of chicken feed, maybe the chicken salad is still a little bland … but it sure is nourishing. Lots of coaches wouldn’t have been able to present an edible meal of any kind under the circumstances Riley faced.

RILEY CULTURE

This is where — and why — Lincoln Riley has soared at USC.

He really has changed the culture. This is a resilient team. Guys play hard for themselves, each other, and the coaching staff. Everyone knows the depth is not fully there, and that the talent on defense is lacking. All things considered, the results have been better than expected. That comes from players believing in what they can do, and wanting to help their teammates.

That’s culture. USC has it. It lacked it throughout the Clay Helton era except for when Sam Darnold basically became the leader of the team everyone would run through a brick wall for.

PLAY SELECTION

Being a pass-first team is not a problem. What can be viewed as a problem is not trusting Travis Dye more in games when the passing attack doesn’t work (Oregon State) or when the Trojans have a multi-possession lead (21-7 at Utah in the second quarter). Riley has room to grow in terms of pounding the ball between the tackles when it is clearly in USC’s best interests to dominate with the run game. That’s his one central flaw as a play-caller in 2022.

DEVELOPING CALEB WILLIAMS

Riley did not coach Caleb Williams very well at Oregon State, and he admitted that. The next really big road night game for USC’s offense was miles better. Riley and Williams clearly learned and grew. Caleb Williams is getting the coaching he needs to evolve. Riley is getting the job done with his quarterback.

ALEX GRINCH'S DEFENSE

Riley took a lot of heat for staying loyal to Alex Grinch and bringing him to USC. That faith has been rewarded, but after the Utah debacle, it’s also clear that we need to see continuous improvement and a good bounce-back effort against Arizona. Erosion is possible, and Grinch does have to prove he can prevent it.

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Riley’s changing of USC’s culture is his No. 1 achievement thus far. Doing so while heavily using the transfer portal shows that Riley can take a lot of new faces and integrate them into a very new roster. Players are being coached well, both in terms of technique and in terms of being held to high standards. Receivers and running backs are expected to block well for teammates. If they don’t, they don’t play. This is why Austin Jones and Raleek Brown have had limited snaps behind Travis Dye.

TRANSFER PORTAL

Riley has used the transfer portal as much as any coach in college football, if not more. This is the new normal. Riley realizes how quickly the portal can address roster weaknesses and fill roster holes. Lots of other coaches are far behind Riley in this regard. It’s great for USC that Riley understands the centrality of the portal. It’s not an extra component; it’s a core component of modern college football coaching. This is a requirement for present-day coaches; it’s not an option.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Riley and O-line coach Josh Henson have not overextended their linemen this season. Justin Dedich didn’t play against Arizona State. Courtland Ford has been held out of multiple games. Guys have had to play through pain when necessary, but the staff hasn’t tried pushed the line past its breaking point. After a week off, that mixing and matching in the attempt to keep players fresh will hopefully pay off. There will be more chances to rest starters against Cal and Colorado in the coming weeks.

PLAY DESIGN

Riley also shines in his red-zone play design. He was at the top of his game against Utah, where horizontal stretch principles and blocking angles unlocked openings for screens, passes to tight ends, and more. USC will need Riley’s best stuff against UCLA.

LANNING VS. RILEY

Who has done a better job? Good question. It’s a close call.

Riley had the better quarterback coming into the season, but Lanning and Kenny Dillingham have done a fantastic job with Bo Nix.

Lanning had more pieces to work with throughout his roster and has prevented his inherited players from slipping.

Riley had fewer pieces to work with and has developed what he originally had.

USC started the season strongly. Oregon stumbled against Georgia, but Lanning made great course corrections.

Rather than proclaim a winner or leader, let’s just see what the next five weeks bring.

