Dan Lanning jabs former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: 'They're fighting for clicks'

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning called out former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders in his pregame speech as he fired up his team ahead of their Week 4 matchup against Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

The heavily anticipated Pac-12 matchup was the talk of college football shows through the week. All eyes centered on Sanders, a.k.a. "Coach Prime," and whether he could upset a powerhouse in Oregon as he turns around the Colorado football program.

Sanders' relatable and captivating personality have made him a media darling — ESPN's "College Gameday" show was hosted in Colorado for the Buffaloes' Week 3 matchup against Colorado State, in large part due to the increased viewership Coach Prime brings in.

In his pregame speech to the Ducks, Lanning firmly exclaimed to his team — with cameras in clear view — "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins! ... This game isn't going to be played in Hollywood, it's going to be played on grass!"

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado



"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins." pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

Lanning's pregame speech did the trick: Oregon crushed Colorado in a 42-6 rout. Coach Prime's magic was unable to hold off a first-half avalanche from the Ducks in which Oregon led 35-0 going into the locker room at halftime.

Coach Prime's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, struggled to find a rhythm early in the game, finishing with 159 yards and one touchdown. Colorado's offensive line continued to break down against a tough Ducks defense — the Buffaloes rushed on 25 occasions for just 40 yards.

It's worth noting that Lanning took a previous shot at news Colorado was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 (comments he made before Oregon accepted an invitation to the Big Ten as part of the deluge of teams leaving the conference).

“I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember,” Lanning said of Colorado over the summer. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Sanders was later asked if he was aware of other teams leaving the conference (after which Oregon and Washington were rumored to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten).

Said Sanders: "Yeah, same teams that’s talking about us, right."

Sanders will likely hear about Lanning's pregame comments, perhaps adding more bulletin board material for Coach Prime to motivate his team as they host the No. 5 USC Trojans in another tough Pac-12 matchup next week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Oregon's Dan Lanning jabs former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders