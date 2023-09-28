Was Dan Lanning focused on motivating his team or recruiting against Deion?

This is a fascinating question: When Dan Lanning gave his pregame speech against Colorado, was the Oregon head coach simply trying to motivate his team for the game at hand, or was he doing something viral and visible because he knew the game was a big deal and he was going to recruit against Deion Sanders in the coming years?

Even though Oregon is moving to the Big Ten and Colorado is going to the Big 12, the two teams are both in the Western United States. They are bound to have some battles for elite recruits and transfer portal prospects. Was Lanning leveraging the visibility of the game for recruiting purposes, or did he just want to pump up his players? Maybe both?

Let’s talk about this:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Did Dan Lanning say what he said purely because of a felt need to win future recruiting and portal battles against Deion Sanders? I honestly don’t think so. I think he was just firing his team up before a game like every coach in the country does. But it did make for some good TV. I was ready to go out there. LOL!

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I think recruiting had a piece of it, for sure, but I also think that Lanning simply wanted to fire his guys up, which he certainly did. Colorado came into that game talking a lot of trash, stomping on Oregon’s midfield logo, and showing a lot of bark without any proof that they could back it up. Oregon put an end to it. I think there is a decent amount of jealousy mixed in there as well because Oregon has typically been the flashy team that got all of the clicks and the hype, but Deion Sanders took over that title this past year.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Did Dan Lanning say what he said purely because of a felt need to win future recruiting and portal battles against Deion Sanders?

I really don’t think so. Yes, Colorado is a premium landing spot now, but Oregon has and always will be a top-notch spot, especially once they go to the Big Ten.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Did Dan Lanning say what he said purely because of a felt need to win future recruiting and portal battles against Deion Sanders? Yes.

He’s not trying to be mean to anyone, including Deion, and he knows Colorado isn’t nearly as good as he might have suggested or implied. Lanning can see, along with everyone else, that Colorado is building a huge national brand under Coach Prime, and that attacking the brand in a year when Colorado is vulnerable might pull the attention of recruits and portal prospects toward Eugene. It’s a national branding move by Lanning, and a very savvy one. He’s drawing positive attention to his program on a day when he expected to deliver a beatdown to Colorado (which he did).

