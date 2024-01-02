How Dan Lanning’s first two years compare to other Oregon Ducks head coaches

The second year of Dan Lanning’s tenure as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks has officially come to a close, and he wrapped up his second year in emphatic fashion with a 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Monday. With the win, Oregon improved to 12-2 on the season, and Lanning picked up the second bowl game victory of his career.

While it’s impossible to perfectly compare coaches throughout the years because of the constantly changing landscape in the world of college football, what we’ve seen from Lanning so far has been impressive, to say the least, and has him up there with some of the best coaches that Oregon has seen over the last several decades.

Now that we have a two-year sample size to go off of, this felt like a great time to see how Lanning’s accolades from the past two years stack up compared to other coaches of the modern era who have come through the Ducks’ program, potentially look at what it might portend for the future.

Dan Lanning

Seasons: 2022, 2023

Record over Two Years: 22-5

Conference Championships: None

Bowl Record: 2-0 (Holiday Bowl, Fiesta Bowl)

Analysis: It’s pretty hard for Oregon fans to be upset with Dan Lanning at this point. He has back-to-back double-digit win seasons, and while he’s struggled against his rivals and failed to win a conference title thus far, he’s undefeated in bowl games and has the team headed in the right direction.

Mario Cristobal

Seasons: 2018, 2019

Record over Two Years: 21-6

Conference Championships: 1 (2019)

Bowl Record: 2-0 (Redbox Bowl, Rose Bowl)

Analysis: Mario Cristobal had a really strong start to his career at Oregon, highlighted by the Rose Bowl victory in his second season with the team coming after his first conference championship. After a quick ascension, Cristobal’s tenure saw a bit of a plateau, though, as the team struggled to get over the hump and contend for a championship ultimately.

Willie Taggart (One Year)

Season: 2017

Record in One Year: 7-5

Conference Championships: None

Bowl Record: 0-0

Analysis: Willie Taggart doesn’t completely count because he only stayed in Eugene for one season, but it’s valuable to show what he did in that season — not much. The Ducks made it to the Redbox Bowl, but Taggart was gone to Florida State before the game took place.

Mark Helfrich

Seasons: 2013, 2014

Record over Two Years: 24-4

Conference Championships: One

Bowl Record: 2-1 (Alamo Bowl, Rose Bowl, CFP Championship)

Analysis: Mark Helfrich gets overlooked as one of the best coaches that Oregon has had over the last couple of decades. While it is fair to say that he got to benefit from having some of Chip Kelly’s players, it’s still undeniable that he was a great offensive mind and took the Ducks to some of the highest heights they’ve seen.

Chip Kelly

Seasons: 2009, 2010

Record over Two Years: 22-4

Conference Championships: 2

Bowl Record: 0-2 (Rose Bowl, BCS Championship)

Analysis: It’s interesting to compare Chip Kelly and Dan Lanning. While Lanning has no conference championships through two years, he is 2-0 in bowl games. Contrarily, Kelly had a pair of conference championships in his first two seasons, but was 0-2 in bowl games.

Seasons: 1995, 1996

Record over Two Years: 15-8

Conference Championships: None

Bowl Record: 0-1 (Cotton Bowl)

Analysis: Mike Bellotti’s first year on the job was impressive, winning 9 games and getting the team to the Cotton Bowl. He fell back to earth a bit in his second year, though, before ultimately turning the entire program around and taking Oregon into the 21st century.

Rich Brooks

Seasons: 1977, 1978

Record over Two Years: 4-18

Conference Championships: None

Bowl Record: 0-0

Analysis: While Rich Brooks is one of the most famous Oregon coaches, his first two years on the job certainly weren’t memorable, to say the least. He ultimately would turn the program around though, and he is largely responsible for creating the building blocks for which the program stands today.

