Dan Lanning explains what he’s learned at Oregon over the past year

Dan Lanning’s first year as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was an overwhelming success. The team not only contended for a spot in the College Football Playoff for most of the season, their prowess on the recruiting trail will pay off in Eugene for many years.

Lanning admitted he learned a lot in his first season, including what it takes to be a head coach at a program like Oregon and how it’s not always easy to make the right decisions.

“I think you learn lessons every every year,” Lanning told assembled media on Wednesday. “It takes the right person, you know, to come here and be in Oregon, right? This is a prideful program that provides a lot of opportunity and resources for people to be great. But sometimes you have to step on a limb you know, to make that happen. It’s not always going to be the closest most convenient option but a lot of times it’s going to be the best option.”

Lanning continued Oregon’s string of recruiting the best class in the Pac-12, making it five straight years after securing a top ten class in 2023.

The head coach wasn’t shy about expressing how dynamic his program can be, and his belief that this team can sell anyone on the opportunity to come to Eugene and don the green and yellow at Autzen Stadium.

“Oregon is an opportunity that a lot of people want to be a part of,” Lanning continued. “And they see the innovation they see what exists here and makes this place so great. And that’s what excites me. I feel like we can go anywhere in the nation and go get the best players when people see this for the right thing.”

So far so good for Lanning, who will get a chance to run it back with Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix as well as an extremely talented recruiting class for the 2023 season.

