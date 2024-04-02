Dan Lanning details what he’s searching for in new Oregon RB coach

The coaches hiring cycle in the world of college football usually takes place earlier in the offseason, generally during the months of January and February.

Because of recent events, though — Michigan poaching Ohio State, causing the Buckeyes to poach the Oregon Ducks — Dan Lanning is getting a taste of the spring hiring cycle in 2024.

Running backs coach Carlos Locklyn left Eugene on Monday night to accept a job with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, this leaves Oregon in a position where they are looking to hire a new RB coach during the same period of time where players are on the field practicing during the spring season.

Does that timing act as a disadvantage? Maybe, but the way that Lanning puts it, the Ducks are sturdy enough to handle the transition.

“The reality is we’re a well-oiled machine right now,” Lanning said on Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve got guys that really do a good job in that room. So it’s about getting it right it’s not about sprinting to a date. We don’t have to have somebody tomorrow.”

In the meantime, there are a number of coaches on the staff who are well-equipped to help at the RB position. Lanning mentioned that both graduate assistant Jack Smith and offensive analyst Koa Ka’ai have been doing a great job thus far in that RB room.

Going forward, though, there are a few things that Lanning is specifically looking for in the next RB coach he hires.

“It’s just the same thing we’ve looked for every coach,” Lanning said. “What’s important is relationships, guys that connect with players, guys that can develop a position, guys that can recruit and retain talent on our team and more importantly, anything people that fit right it’s about the fit.”

While the coach at the position may change, what doesn’t evaporate overnight is the legacy of running backs at Oregon, and the standard that has been set over decades of high-level play. Lanning wants someone who desires to continue that tradition.

“At the end of the day, here’s what I want: I want people that want to be here, and grow here at Oregon, right?” Lanning said. “We’ve got an unbelievable situation. How long have backs been good at Oregon? You guys can think of the names of the guys that have played here at Oregon. Whether it’s De’Anthony or LaMichael or Jonathan Stewart, there’s been a long history. We got some really good backs on this team right now. So I’m worried about who wants to be here what we’re going to be doing moving forward.”

Over the next few days and weeks, we will watch as the coaching search continues, but it’s very apparent in the mean time that Lanning and the Ducks are in no rush to make a hire.

