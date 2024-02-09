Dan Lanning details Oregon’s approach to the Big Ten going forward

The Oregon Ducks have played their final football game as a member of the Pac-12. And the next time the teams put on their shoulder pads, they’ll wear a Big Ten emblem on the right side of their jerseys.

The Ducks’ move to the Big Ten has been official for several months now, but there are still things that will change for Oregon Football in the 2024 season. The biggest shift is the schedule. The Ducks are accustomed to their biggest matchups each year coming against Washington, USC, and Oregon State, but next season, they’ll have to get ready for Michigan and Ohio State as well.

On Wednesday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning appeared on the Oregon Football Coaches’ show to talk about the coming season. During his appearance, he was asked whether his or the team’s approach to next season changed at all because of the move to a new conference.

“Yeah, the process is really the same for us as a coaching staff,” Lanning said. “We’re kind of at this point where you haven’t had a chance to really go back and revisit what happened within the season. So we’re evaluating us first. It’ll start with where can we get better? Where can we improve what we do really well? What do we not do so well? And then attack that. And then we’ll probably get with some staffs and try to plug some ideas that we think might fit and then starting to deep dive into a study of what we’re going to be facing moving forward and what those teams look like.”

Although they’ve yet to play a game as a member of the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks are already acclimating well to their new conference. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Ducks’ landed their best recruiting class in school history, and it’s also the third-best class in the country (behind Georgia and Alabama) and the best in the Big Ten.

To further the Ducks’ splashy introduction to the Big Ten, two of Oregon’s marquee recruits are Jeremiah McClellan (a 4-star wide receiver initially committed to Ohio State) and Gatlin Bair (a 5-star WR initially predicted to commit to Michigan.

The biggest hurdle Dan Lanning has yet to overcome as the Ducks’ head coach is beating Oregon’s chief rival, the Washington Huskies. After Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama this offseason, next season’s matchup with the Huskies will give the Ducks their best shot to beat the Huskies during Lanning’s tenure. And because of the move to Big Ten, the Cascade Clash will be played after Thanksgiving this year, during rivalry weekend.

