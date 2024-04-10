Dan Lanning details the growth of Matayo Uiagalelei, Blake Purchase, and Teitum Tuioti

For the first time in what felt like a long time, the Oregon Ducks had a strong pass rush in 2023. Those efforts were led by seniors Brandon Dorlus and Jordan Burch, but they were also aided by a trio of elite freshmen rushers: Matayo Uiagalelei, Blake Purchase, and Teitum Tuioti.

Now, in preparation for the 2024 season, it seems natural that those three freshmen (now sophomores) will take on a larger role. Burch will be back this fall for his final season, but Dorlus is off to the NFL Draft, so there are some spots to fill in the pass rush.

After Oregon’s sixth spring practice on Tuesday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was asked how those three pass rushers have grown in the last twelve months.

“Yeah, I think strength, right?” Lanning said first. “I mean, I think if you look at what happened in the weight room for these guys — this offseason — they’ve all gotten bigger and stronger.”

Lanning also mentioned that Uiagalelei, Purchase, and Tuioti all have a better understanding of how the defense operates, after spending a year playing in it.

“And then obviously, having a better feel for what we’re trying to accomplish on each play,” Lanning said. “It’s kind of like going from Year 1 to Year 2 of this defense of where we’re able to improve because guys knew what the assignment was. It’s not just knowing the call, but now you know the strengths and weaknesses of each call. You know where you can lose leverage, where you can win leverage, who am I, and where are my eyes at pre-snap. All those things have really cleaned up for those guys.”

As I mentioned above, Dorlus is moving on to the NFL, which leaves a lot of production on the defensive line to be replaced. But if these three young rushers can take jumps — mentally and physically, as Lanning suggests they have — Oregon’s pass rush could be stronger in 2024 than it was in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire