Dan Lanning details what Ducks are looking for in 2024 transfer portal

In the new age of college football, the best teams in the nation are able to go to the transfer portal each offseason and find players who can best fit their needs and fill holes on the roster.

Over the last couple of years in Eugene under Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks have been incredibly successful at that, landing high-impact players like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Christian Gonzalez, Jordan Burch, Tez Johnson, and several others. So far this year, the Ducks have already landed a commitment from Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, an early contender for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

On Friday after the Ducks’ first bowl practice of the year, Lanning was asked about his philosophy on the portal, and what he looks for in players that they are considering taking.

“Good players that we think can help us, right?” Lanning said. “You’re looking for guys that can come in and that value from a character standpoint, but also performance standpoint.”

We have enough of a track record at this point to say that Lanning and his staff are valuing the right things and doing a great job in the portal.

There are several transfer portal players who visited Eugene this past week and over the weekend, with a handful expected to commit within the next couple of days.

