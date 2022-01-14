Dan Lanning confirms open-competition at Oregon’s QB spot for 2022 season

One of the biggest question marks on the Oregon Ducks roster for the 2022 season comes at the quarterback position.

After the departure of Anthony Brown this offseason, many thought that it would be true freshman Ty Thompson to be the next guy up, which inspired confidence for a lot of fans since Thompson is the highest-rated QB recruit in school history.

However, soon after Lanning’s hiring, the Ducks landed a high-profile QB out of the transfer portal — Auburn’s Bo Nix. As an experienced player in college football, Nix has the pedigree to be a starter, and while his stats don’t blow you off the page, he had his best collegiate season with Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, at Auburn.

Don’t crown Nix the starter just yet, though. On Thursday when talking to the media, Lanning said that there will be an open competition at every position, but specifically mentioned at quarterback as well.

“Competition breeds excellence,” Lanning said. “Ultimately, we’re going to have competition at every position across the board, quarterback included.”

We weren’t able to see much of Thompson during his freshman season, even when the Ducks were getting blown out at the end of the year and it would have made sense for him to get some reps.

“We were really clear with Bo. You come in here there’s certainly an opportunity to compete, but we’re really about the guys that we have on our roster as well and excited to see those guys come in and compete and go to work,” Lanning said.

While the QBs on Oregon’s roster progress over the offseason, we will have to wait until the spring to get a glimpse at this competition, and then watch how it plays out over the summer as well.

