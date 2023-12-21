Dan Lanning breaks down signing day fireworks, newest Ducks on the roster

Wednesday was a holiday of sorts in the world of college football, with the Early Signing Period officially kicking off and prospects from around the nation signing their national letters of intent and officially joining their new teams.

It was a great day for the Oregon Ducks, who signed a big-time class that included a pair of 5-star players and a long list of 4-stars who have shown elite upside at the high school level.

The Ducks also pulled off two big flips, as has been expected at Oregon with Lanning at the helm, landing former Ohio State WR Jeremiah McClellan, and former USC WR Ryan Pellum.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to break down the signing day events, giving his thoughts on the incoming freshmen for the first time publicly to media members. Here are some of the best quotes from that press conference:

No Flips

Photo courtesy of Jeremiah McClellan

Question: It’s one thing to sign a big class and flip other players to Oregon, but what does it say about this class that everyone who was committed at the start of the day ended up signing with the Ducks?

Lanning: “I just think it speaks to the consistency of, you know, of our approach, and ultimately, you always want to focus on the guys you get and not the guys you don’t. And we did a good job of identifying targets that fit our needs of what we were looking for but also fit our values of what we want in this program.”

Highest Rated Class

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Question: The goal is to always sign the best class you can, and this class is officially the top-ranked in school history. What is it like to actually realize success like that?

Lanning: “I just think it shows the staff and the program’s work that they’ve put forward and then the vision for the program and where we’re headed. So obviously, the best way to enhance your team is to enhance your talent and then it goes into developing that talent. So when we have that we’ve got a great, great chance to be successful here.”

Flip Efforts

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Pellum

Question: What kind of effort does it take from your staff to flip the wo players that you did?

Lanning: “Yeah, it’s just an everyday approach. And I think we’ve got a staff that’s been doing this for a while and recognizes it’s not about the short term. It’s about being able to do something every single day and focus on the long-term goals. And these guys that we’re going to get our guys that we think can really enhance what we’ve you know, built and already established here. So having guys that are open to being in Oregon and realize what Oregon can be, and then having a staff that’s going to work to go get those guys.”

The Last 48 Hours

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Question: What were the last 24, 48, 72 hours like leading up to today?

Lanning: “You keep your phone plugged in, right? It was a lot of work. It’s a lot of work for our staff, a lot of work for our you know, everybody here in the program, but that’s the way these days are supposed to look right. It requires hard work to be able to, you know, get results and, like again, I can’t praise our staff enough for doing a great job. I can’t commend the players that made the decision to come to Oregon, every one of them certainly won’t regret it. We’re gonna give them our best every day.”

JacQawn 'Shaq' McRoy

Photo Courtesy of JacQawn McRoy

Question: What does JacQawn ‘Shaq’ McRoy and his 6-foot-8 frame bring to the program and allow you guys to do?

Lanning: “Shaq’s (McRoy) a fun one. He’s got a great personality. That’s a great example of a guy that from afar, you know, Oregon was always his dream school. He actually started courting us before we started courting him. But you watch the film and he stands out, but he’s one that you know is extremely talented. I think he’s gonna bring an energy to that room, you know, and he’s one that every single one of us can remember once you see him in person, you know what he looks like and what he can do for this program.”

Players Recruiting Players

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Question: How important were the performances of guys like Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson, and Terrance Ferguson when it comes to convincing players to sing here?

Lanning: “Yeah, huge. I mean, I think early on, you know, when you come to a program, you tell people what you hope to do. Right? And after you’re able to have a couple of seasons, you can point to what you have done and guys like Troy and Tez, and Bo and what we’ve done on offense the last two years and what we’ve done on defense, I think all those things, you know, attribute to being able to point to success and what it will look like for people here in the future.”

Sione Laulea

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Question: What is it able Sione Laulea that attracted you guys to him?

Lanning: “Coach Tulloch does a phenomenal job. He’s a guy that we’ve had, you know, great relationships with in the past and past jobs at other places I’ve been, and he spoke to this guy early on was one that we could identify that we knew fit, what we were looking. For him, he’s been in a great program. He’s a guy that has length and speed and is an asset, you know, for what we’re looking for in the back end.”

Dillon Gresham

Question: What have you guys seen from Dillon Gresham that you like?

Lanning: “Dillon’s one of my favorite players. I mean, in this class, I’ve enjoyed watching him and recruiting him for a long time. We saw him early on in Redlands camp a couple summers ago. And even after he committed, he’s a guy who continued to come and compete every opportunity he got. So he’s a hungry player. He’s a talented player that I think can do great things for the Ducks.”

Jeremiah McClellan

Photo courtesy of Jeremiah McClellan

Question: What was the process of getting Jeremiah McClellan back in the fold after he committed to Ohio State?

Lanning: “We felt confident that we were willing to be consistent. I remember the day that he committed somewhere else and just be able to talk to him saying, ‘Hey coach, I’d love to keep the communication going.’ And it never really stopped on our end, all the way into late last night and early this morning. So I always felt like there was an opportunity if he felt like this was a fit that there would be an opportunity for him to be here. And our staff did a phenomenal job of continuing to work all the relationships necessary for him to see the same picture and vision that we saw.”

Oregon Guys

Photo Courtesy of A.J. Pugliano

Question: How important was it for you guys to get the trio of in-state players committed?

Lanning: “There’s years at times when there’s not as much talent necessarily in the state that’s gonna fit our needs here at Oregon. And there’s years where there are and this year there was, you know, some guys that are really talented in state that we felt like we’re gonna be great players for us in the future. And anytime, there’s local talent, anytime there’s West Coast talent that fits our needs those are the guys that we want to get. So really excited about those guys.”

Big Ten Move

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Question: How did the move to the Big Ten factor in to recruiting players this year?

Lanning: “I think, you know, ultimately, everyone has seen you know what Oregon is and what it can be here. I think the move to the Big 10 gave everyone a clear vision about where we’re headed as well. So it’s a premier conference in college football, us getting to be a part of that and build and enhance that conference was something that was really important. I think to the guys that we brought in this class and our coaching staff as well.”

Trent Ferguson

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Question: What have you guys seen from Trent Ferguson that you like?

Lanning: “He’s got great size, but one of my favorite things about Trent is watching his lacrosse film, seeing his athleticism. I don’t know if anybody’s seen that guy that big move around the way he moves around. And you know, I think part of his intrigue with Oregon is the opportunity to be developed here. You don’t eat an elephant one bite, it’s going to take some time to develop Trent into player that I think he can become. But he’s got some things you can’t coach so excited to see that come to fruition.”

Deep Breath

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Question: At what point in the schedule to you feel like you can take a breath after running around non-stop for the past couple of weeks?

Lanning: “We’ll wrap up practice this week and give our players a couple of days off right around Christmas and our staff as well. We’ll certainly all still be working the phones, you know, because there are still pieces to the puzzle that can adjust and change. But yeah, that’ll be our opportunity to kind of catch our breath right around Christmas.”

Kingston Lopa

Question: Where does Kingston Lopa fit for you with his versatility at both linebacker and safety?

Lanning: “I think Kingston has some position versatility. Most of our guys as you know, we train in multiple positions, but we see him as a safety hybrid. He can also play STAR for us. You know, he has some elite wide receiver film as well. So I think there’s a lot of things that Kingston can do. At the end of the day what you know is you’re getting a winning football player.”

Luke Moga

Photo Courtesy of Luke Moga

Question: What is it about Luke Moga that you guys like?

Lanning: “Yeah, he’s one of the few guys I got to watch perform as well this season. But yeah, the first thing that stands out to you when you watch this film is his speed and he can run. This is a guy that’s, you know, really passionate about growing and developing as well. Eager again, like many of these guys have mentioned, to learn and get better and appreciate hard work. You know, it’s still a relatively newer position for him as well. But, you know, getting to watch him performing a game was something that really sold me.”

Da'Jaun Riggs

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Question: Da’Jaun Riggs got overlooked by a lot of schools, but you guys keyed in on him early. What did you see from him that you liked?

Lanning: “Yeah, I think just seeing the product he is now and then the potential of what we think he can become. The talents there, but we don’t really care what other people’s opinions are of our players. It’s really about our evaluation and what we think they can become.”

Early Enrollees

Question: Of this group, do you know how many plan on enrolling early?

Lanning: “I don’t have an exact number on that but a good amount. Yeah, we’ll have a good amount of those guys here.”

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire