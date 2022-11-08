Dan Lanning addressed rumors about Auburn Tigers coaching vacancy

This is going to happen every season and Oregon fans have already been through it over and over.

Head coach Dan Lanning addressed “rumors” concerning the now-vacant Auburn job. According to the first-year head coach, he has no interest in the Tigers job or any other job except for the one he has.

“The grass is not always greener,” Lanning said in his weekly Monday press conference. “The grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me. This is a destination, not just for me but for elite players.”

Linking Lanning to the Auburn job wouldn’t be a stretch with his ties to the SEC as he was the former defensive coordinator at Georgia. He also recruits regularly in SEC country.

It still would be a shock should Lanning bolt for the SEC after one year in Eugene. He has a good thing going and right now, Auburn is a major rebuild in a state where he would have to play second fiddle to Alabama.

