Dan Kneen dead: Isle of Man TT rider dies in superbike practice crash, aged 30

Dan Kneen, the popular Isle of Man TT road racer, has died after an accident in practice during this year’s practice for the island’s famous event, aged 30.

Kneen, 30, suffered fatal injuries in a crash during Wednesday evening’s practice session, one of two incidents that led to the session being cancelled after 11 minutes. The second incident came as a result of a collision between a bike and a course car that was heading to the scene of Kneen’s accident, with the rider taken to Noble’s Hospital.

Riding for Tyco BMW Motorrad with TAS Racing at this year’s event, Kneen had posted his fastest ever lap around the Isle of Man TT course earlier this week, but suffered a crash at Churchtown on the opening lap of Wednesday’s session.

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill said: “We are all numb as the minute if I’m truly honest. Dan has settled in superbly well here at Tyco BMW, as his previous results have shown, and having set his best-ever lap time around the TT circuit just last night, he proved his credentials as a potential winner this year.

“Our thoughts tonight though, are not about racing, but with Dan’s family and friends. He was a popular hard working lad who loved his racing and he will be sorely missed by all that knew him, and that includes everyone at TAS Racing.”

The Isle of Man TT organisers issued a statement late on Wednesday that read: “ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man, died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man.

“Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident.”

dan-kneen.jpg

Dan Kneen suffered a fatal accident in practice for the Isle of Man TT (Tyco BMW)

Kneen, born in Douglas, secured his first podium finish in last year’s Superstock TT in which he recorded his fastest lap time of 130.347mph, only to better that on Tuesday with a lap on the Tyco BMW of 132.258mph in the evening’s superbike qualifying session.

He also competed in the 2011 British Superbike Championship and recorded three race victories on his Manx Grand Prix debut back in 2008 – an unprecedented achievement – in winning the Junior, Newcomers C and Ultra Lightweight races.

His pace on Tuesday proved why many were expecting him to challenge for his first race victory at the TT next week.

Kneen is survived by his partner, Leanne.