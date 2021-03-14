Dan Ige lands one-punch KO on Gavin Tucker 22 seconds into UFC Fight Night 187 bout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“50k” Dan Ige is back in the win column – and Saturday, he may have added another performance bonus to his resume.

At UFC Fight Night 187, Ige (15-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knocked out rising Canadian featherweight Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds.

The violent, one-punch finish occurred when both fighters opened up and exchanged for the first time. It was Ige who landed first with a speedy right hand. The blow crumpled Tucker (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), who crashed to the canvas. No follow-up shots were required or used. Instead, the fight was immediately waved off.

Check it out (via Twitter):

The performance gets Ige back into the win column after a July unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in the UFC on ESPN 13 main event. Ige, 29, now has won seven of his most recent eight outings.

As for Tucker, the loss snaps a three-fight winning streak. His only other career loss came to Rick Glenn at UFC 215 in September 2017. The defeat to Ige was the first time he was finished in his professional career.

The featherweight bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 187 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It streamed on ESPN+.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 187 results include:

  • Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:22

  • Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 3:03

  • Matheus Nicolau def. Manel Kape via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart declared no contest (illegal knee) – Round 1, 4:37

  • Angela Hill def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Charles Jourdain def. Marcelo Rojo via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:31

  • Rani Yahya def. Ray Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:09

  • Nasrat Haqparast def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • J.J. Aldrich def. Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Jinh Yu Frey def. Gloria de Paula via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Matthew Semelsberger def. Jason Witt via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:16

Recommended Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 187 results: Angela Hill moves to 2-0 vs. Ashley Yoder, wins dominant decision

    Angela Hill moves to 2-0 against Ashley Yoder with a convincing victory at UFC Fight Night 187.

  • Déjà vu at UFC Fight Night 187 as illegal knee stops fight for second consecutive week

    Again!? This time it was Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart being ruled a no contest.

  • Davey Grant clobbers Jonathan Martinez with looping haymaker at UFC Fight Night 187

    Watch Davey Grant crank Jonathan Martinez with a left hook from left field.

  • Eryk Anders addresses illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21

    Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest

  • 'The Celebrity Circle' blocks another player - which catfish's time was up?

    The game is up for one fake star.

  • Anthony Smith rips referee’s handling of UFC 259 DQ call that gave Aljamain Sterling title over Petr Yan

    Anthony Smith is not pleased with the way the referee handled Aljamain Sterling's disqualification win at UFC 259.

  • Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21

    Leon Edwards spoke at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, addressing his fight-ending eye poke on Belal Muhammad in the night's main event. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Edwards was obviously disappointed by the sad turn of events when he poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was declared a No Contest. Not only did address the fight, but also that he thinks he still deserves a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next after his performance in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts UFC Vegas 21 main event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – waved off

  • AJ Nichols goes Gary Goodridge, TKOs opponent with old school crucifix elbows at LFA 101

    It wasn't Gary Goodridge vs. Paul Herrera level violence, but it was reminiscent of it.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dana White: ‘I don’t know how this is going to play out’ with Khamzat Chimaev

    UFC president Dana White isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev's future as he deals with being a COVID-19 long hauler.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Marvelous Marvin Hagler lived up to his adopted name, and his death leaves a hole that can't be filled

    He was a fighter’s fighter and a man’s man, and rarely have his likes been seen in this game since.

  • Derrick Lewis hopes to see Francis Ngannou in UFC title fight, down for Ciryl Gane to keep busy

    Derrick Lewis has no desire to sit on the sidelines while the UFC heavyweight title picture comes into focus.

  • UFC Fight Night 187 predictions: Edwards or Muhammad in welterweight showdown?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC Fight Night 187 main card, featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

  • Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dies at 66

    Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday at age 66, his wife said.

  • Adam Lowry with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Adam Lowry (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 03/13/2021

  • Chargers release two-time Pro Bowl CB Casey Hayward

    The Los Angeles Chargers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on Saturday. The 31-year-old Hayward spent the past five seasons with the team and recorded 14 interceptions. Hayward was a Pro Bowl selection in both 2016 and 2017.

  • Chicago Bears are prepared to make an offer for Russell Wilson that Seattle ‘can’t say no’

    Chicago Bear fans are hoping a trade for Russell Wilson actually goes down...

  • NBA teams: Knicks not expected to trade for top player, haven't been aggressive ahead of deadline

    The Knicks have been checking in with multiple teams, but several teams said the Knicks haven’t taken an aggressive approach yet in any trade talks.

  • UFC Fight Night 187 discussion thread

    UFC Fight Night 187 takes place Saturday in Las Vegas, and you can discuss the event here.