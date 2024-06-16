Dan Hurley’s wife talks about crying while meeting with the Lakers, Jeanie Buss

Perhaps when Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea met with the Los Angeles Lakers about a week ago to discuss the team’s head coaching offer, there was sincere mutual interest. But ultimately, Dan Hurley said no to the Purple and Gold and decided to remain put at the University of Connecticut.

There is no doubt he has something outstanding going for him at UConn, a school he has guided to back-to-back national championships the last two seasons. But many have speculated on the real reasons he rejected L.A.’s offer.

Andrea Hurley talked about meeting with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and getting emotional. She said that as she looked at Buss’ face, she started to think about the players his husband had been coaching and developing (h/t Lakers Daily).

“They sent their plane,” Andrea Hurley told WFSB in Connecticut. “They — literally attention to detail, they made us feel welcomed and they wanted to be a part of our family, and they wanted us a part of their family. And it was just so sincere and the way that they were talking to us, it was — I sat there, and all I did was cry, of course. And actually why I was there — I just — as I was looking — every time I looked at the owner’s face, I saw another one of our players. “And I was just like, ‘No, this is amazing, but we have our kids at home. How do we leave kids that just won back-to-back championships? How about all these new babies that are coming in that could have went anywhere, and they chose to come here to play for Danny?’”

Dan Hurley is one of the most decorated college coaches in history, and had he joined the Lakers, he would’ve given them an instant boost of credibility and respect. Instead, the organization has once again looked weak and even incompetent, even if Dan Hurley’s rejection had nothing to do with the organization itself.

Los Angeles is back to sifting through a less-than-impressive group of head coaching candidates. Former sharpshooter and current podcaster JJ Redick could still be its top candidate, and he is reportedly set to interview with the team this weekend.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire