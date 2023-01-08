Dan Hurley: UConn's Adama Sanogo 'looked like the Player of the Year' in win over Creighton

Jan 7, 2023; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) moves the ball against Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hurley's squad got back on track Saturday afternoon with a 69-60 win over Creighton, as UConn had started the season 14-0 before suffering two straight losses in Big East Conference play.

UConn (15-2, 4-2) lost by five to No. 18 Xavier on New Year's Eve, and then struggled on the road against Providence on Jan. 4 and lost by 12. Junior Adama Sanogo scored just 11 points in the loss to the Friars and did not look like the Big East Preseason Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-9 big man showed why he earned that honor Saturday against Creighton, as he scored 26 points to go along with nine rebounds in the much-needed win. After the game, Hurley spoke to reporters and said that Sanogo was motivated to have a big-time performance.

"He was disappointed obviously in the Providence performance," Hurley said. "He was productive against Xavier but his defense wasn't there. So he was coming off of back-to-back subpar games and really, I mean, reality of this whole thing is you win because you have guys playing like Players of the Year, first-teamers. And Adama looked like the Player of the Year in the league. He obviously had the extra motivation coming into the game with things that were said about him. At some point that was played and discussed, and he made his statement on the court."

Hurley was asked what changed after the team's two losses, and said that it was clear the team needed to get Sanogo the ball more in order to win the tough conference game.

"I don't know that we did a whole lot different besides, you know, I think Adama did a better job of getting in position, I think we were more aware that we've got to get him the ball a lot," Hurley said. "I didn't think we settled for some of the bad threes we did in the last two games. Our identity is to get him the ball. Obviously [Ryan] Kalkbrenner is a tough guy to score on.

"The Big East is tougher for us, we're a team that moves and we run guys off screens. It gets a little bit choppier for us in the Big East because of how physical the games are and how hard it is to cut and move as opposed to non-conference and NCAA Tournament where they call a lot more."

Hurley went on to say that Sanogo was in "kill mode" against Creighton and added that "he was the difference in the game, he looked like the best player in the league." Hurley then explained what Sanogo's "kill mode" is like to coach during games.

"I mean number one, he's coming over to you and telling you what to do on offense, the plays that he wants called for him," Hurley said. "It's like, 'Yes, Adama? Wait, where do you want it again?' He's been seething the last couple of days. The will of that man, it's like are you gonna poke a koala bear or a teddy bear, but poking a grizzly or Kodiak bear, like that's the wrong guy to poke. He's a rare person in terms of his will and just his internal toughness."

Through 16 games this season, Sanogo is averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Huskies will hope he can continue playing at a high level when they take on Marquette (13-4, 5-1) in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, as they look to move up in the Big East standings.