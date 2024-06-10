Dan Hurley turns down massive offer from Lakers to stay at UConn

UConn head coach Dan Hurley will return to Storrs after turning down a massive offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to fill their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Hurley was offered a six-year, $70 million offer – which would have made him one of the six highest-paid coaches in the NBA – but turned it down.

Hurley later released a statement, reading:

"I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now if getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

In his first six seasons with the Huskies, the 51-year-old head coach has turned around the program and returned them to the powerhouse they were under longtime head coach Jim Calhoun, winning back-to-back national championships.

He is one of just 17 coaches with multiple Division I titles and now looks to become the seventh with three or more.

Hurley arrived in Storrs after the Huskies in 2018, amid an investigation into possible recruiting violations that led to the firing of Kevin Ollie.

After missing out on March Madness in his first two seasons, Hurley lead the Huskies to four straight tournament berths, culminating in back-to-back titles.

After a 25-8 season, that featured a stretch of six losses in eight games, UConn was a 4-seed in the 2023 tournament. But Hurley's side went on a storming run – boosted by playing just one seed ranked higher than them – to rattle off six straight dominant wins with 13 being the closest margin of victory and an average margin of 20.

While the first run was improbable, the weight of expectation was the closest thing to stopping the Huskies from repeating as champions. Hurley's side clinched a Big East regular season title and then the conference tournament with a 31-3 season, complete with an undefeated home season.

And as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, they again rattled off six straight dominant wins – including a closeout of back-to-back collegiate player of the year Zach Edey in the title game – with a closest margin of 14 and an average margin of 23.

The New Jersey native has already put together a stellar 292-163 (.642) record and six NCAA Tournament trips across his 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach with the Huskies, Wagner College and the University of Rhode Island.

The Lakers' interest in Hurley was reported on June 6, as the two sides had preliminary discussions and Wojnarowski said LA was planning to put the "full-court press" on to convince him to leave college for the NBA.

Hurley told ESPN the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision" for him to take the job, however, he reiterated his love for UConn and the program he has built there.

The UConn coach traveled to California last week to meet with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss.

Hurley said that he was "extremely impressed" with Pelinka's and Buss's pitch. The details of the offer were not disclosed, but it was reported to be "a massive, long-term offer."

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham after two seasons on the job and a 90-74 (.549) record, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in his first year on the job.

Los Angeles will now continue their search for a new head coach, their third in the last four seasons.