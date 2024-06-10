After Dan Hurley says no, James Borrego remains a candidate for the Lakers

Over the weekend, Los Angeles Lakers fans had a tinge of excitement and anticipation as Dan Hurley, one of college basketball’s most successful and decorated head coaches, considered the offer the team made to him.

On Monday, it became official: Hurley said no to the Lakers.

Now what?

The Lakers are merely back where they were prior to when they first reached out to him. JJ Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter and LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast, had reportedly been the frontrunner to win their head coaching job until Hurley entered the picture.

According to ESPN, Redick remains a candidate, as does New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

Via ESPN:

“After a dogged pursuit of Hurley over the past weeks, the Lakers will regroup and resume bringing in candidates for interviews with hope of hiring a coach by the NBA draft later this month, sources told Wojnarowski. “New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego is expected to remain among Los Angeles’ candidates, and the Lakers could conduct their first formal interview with JJ Redick, who also has been linked to the job.”

Borrego had previously served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons. He also reportedly has a relationship with Anthony Davis that dates back to his first stint as an assistant with New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire