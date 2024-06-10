Dan Hurley rejects Los Angeles Lakers offer and will stay at UConn, per reports

University of Connecticut basketball coach Dan Hurley, who guided the Huskies to back-to-back national titles, rejected an offer to join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN and other reports.

"Nothing has changed in Coach Hurley’s status as the head coach of UConn," a program spokesperson told NBC News on Monday.

That statement came minutes after the school posted a picture of Hurley, 51, his hands raised triumphantly in the air, during a Huskies game.

Asked to explain the meaning of this image, the UConn spokesperson reiterated "that nothing has changed in his status and he remains our head coach."

The Lakers heading coaching position, one of the most glamorous and high-profile jobs in North American sports, became open in May when the franchise fired Darvin Ham after two seasons in charge.

Despite having superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of playoffs this season. The Lakers reached the Western Conference finals the prior year.

While it's rare for college coaches to find success in the NBA, had Hurley taken the job, the Lakers would've secured one of the biggest names in the history of amateur basketball.

Hurley is the brother of Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, who as a player led Duke to three Final Four appearances and two national championships. Their father is legendary prep coach Bob Hurley Sr., who guided St. Anthony High School of Jersey City to 28 New Jersey state titles.

While Dan Hurley was a solid player at Seton Hall and has been a successful Division I coach, he was arguably the least known of those Hurleys until his remarkable run of recent championships.

He's won 292 games as a coach at Wagner, Rhode Island and UConn. Hurley has gone 68-11 over the past two seasons, which have ended in net-cutting glory.

Much of the basketball world was left stunned by Hurley apparently declining the Lakers offer, reportedly of $70 million according to ESPN.

Lakers fans were already bracing themselves for dark days ahead with their bitter rivals, the Boston Celtics, just two wins away from capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

If Boston can beat the Dallas Mavericks two more times this series, the Celtics will have 18 NBA titles. They're now tied with the Lakers for the most league championships.

With Hurley no longer on the table, the club could now be focused on hiring a former NBA player. The Athletic reported last week that former Duke star and ESPN broadcaster J.J. Redick was a front-runner for the role.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com