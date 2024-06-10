Dan Hurley rejects huge Lakers offer, to remain head coach at UConn

The Los Angeles Lakers had their eyes set on bringing Dan Hurley up from the collegiate ranks to Hollywood to replace the recently fired Darvin Ham. They had been negotiating with Hurley over the weekend to try and get him to LA, but it appears those negotiations were not enough.

The Lakers had offered Hurley a huge contract of 6-years and $70 million, but Hurley will turn it down to remain the coach at UConn. He has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles and will be looking to 3-peat in the 2024-25 season. He has a record of 141-58 in four seasons at UConn.

BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/hEXo3o00SR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

With the Hurley pursuit falling short, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere in order to replace Ham. Of course, there are quite a few options to look into for Los Angeles. There are a lot of candidates who would love to possibly coach LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire