Dan Hurley reacts to Stephon Castle declaring for 2024 NBA draft

UConn freshman Stephon Castle told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Castle was named the Big East Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 47.2% shooting from the field. He is the sixth player in program history to win the award and the first since Daniel Hamilton in the 2014-15 season.

The 6-foot-6 guard emerged as a key player for the Huskies this year, helping them win their second straight national championship. He totaled 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in two games in the Final Four as UConn knocked off Alabama and Purdue.

His coach, Dan Hurley, praised him after his draft announcement.

No Freshman impacted WINNING like this Champion…His combination of talent, work ethic and humility…And GREAT parents!! https://t.co/FuLWp0OA48 — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) April 19, 2024

Castle is viewed as a potential lottery pick after a strong campaign. He has emerged as a great perimeter defender with his size, versatility and instincts. He was often matched up with the opposing teams’ best players and made life difficult for them.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire