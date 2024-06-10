Dan Hurley will not coach Bronny James with the Lakers

Dan Hurley won’t be with the Los Angeles Lakers if the NBA franchise selects Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft or signs Bronny after the draft. Hurley turned down the Lakers to remain at UConn and pursue a third straight national championship.

LeBron Wire has more on this story:

“The Los Angeles Lakers had their eyes set on bringing Dan Hurley up from the collegiate ranks to Hollywood to replace the recently fired Darvin Ham. They had been negotiating with Hurley over the weekend to try and get him to LA, but it appears those negotiations were not enough.

“The Lakers had offered Hurley a huge contract of 6-years and $70 million, but Hurley will turn it down to remain the coach at UConn. He has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles and will be looking to 3-peat in the 2024-25 season. He has a record of 141-58 in four seasons at UConn.”

Will J.J. Redick become the next coach of the Lakers, and therefore the man who will likely coach Bronny James in the NBA? Or, will another candidate emerge as the Lakers pivot and reconsider their options? Stay tuned.

