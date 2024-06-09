Would Dan Hurley or J.J. Redick be better for Bronny James?

This might seem obvious to some, but the world of the NBA can offer all sorts of unexpected plot twists. Many basketball insiders might immediately say that Dan Hurley will be better than J.J. Redick for the development of USC’s Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers, but there is no guarantee that specific coaches will fit or get along with specific players. It could also be that Hurley and Redick have different views of Bronny himself, and that the Lakers might be thinking through their coaching choice based on that point plus various other roster and personnel-related considerations.

LeBron Wire writes about the latest in the Lakers’ coaching search:

“Just when it looked like JJ Redick was in the driver’s seat to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach, things took an abrupt turn on Thursday morning.

“That is when word got out that the Lakers were aggressively courting University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley. The two sides were reportedly scheduled to meet in person on Friday in order to talk about how a partnership could work and even talk about the framework of a contract. Still, as of Friday afternoon, nothing has been set in stone, as least as far as anyone outside of the Lakers organization knows.”

Nothing about this situation is settled, and it points to a clear deliberation process within the Laker organization, such that they aren’t currently sure how their new head coach will relate to and affect their current and future players. The Hurley-Redick debate is easy to opine on, but the reality of what each coach means for Bronny James, LeBron James, and other current or future Lakers is hard to know. It’s just not as simple as it might seem.

