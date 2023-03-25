Dan Hurley on facing Gonzaga in Elite Eight: 'It's a tremendous challenge' | UConn News Conference

In this UConn news conference, head coach Dan Hurley knows what UConn is up against when they face Gonzaga on Saturday night for a berth in the Final Four. He talked about his respect for the Bulldogs program and their head coach Mark Few. The key matchup will be UConn's Adama Sanogo and All-American Drew Timme who Hurley says, "Is one of the best bigs to play college basketball." As formidable as Gonzaga is, the coach feels competing in the Big East all season has toughened up his squad and also mentioned that conference opponent Xavier plays a similar style on offense. That familiarity could be invaluable for UConn, in defending the No. 1 offensive team in the country.