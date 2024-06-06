Dan Hurley emerges as top candidate as LA Lakers’ next head coach: report

LOS ANGELES - Following a report that JJ Reddick has emerged as the front-runner in the search for the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, the front office was reportedly prepared to offer someone else a massive deal.

On Thursday morning, ESPN reported UConn’s Dan Hurley was the top candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching position.

While Reddick has no coaching experience, Hurley is on the opposite end of the spectrum, having won back-to-back NCAA national championships. Following his second title, he received the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award, as well as the Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year Award.

ESPN Senior NBA Inside Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter" Thursday morning that talks between the Lakers and Hurley are expected to escalate in the coming days.

Along with Reddick and Hurley, the Lakers continue to show interest in James Borrego, Sam Cassell and David Adelman, sources told ESPN.

In six seasons at UConn, Hurley has a 141-58 record.

His brother, Bobby Hurley, is the men's basketball coach at Arizona State.

ESPN also reported part of Hurley's appeal is his potential to develop the Lakers' young talent, such as Max Christie, Austin Reaves and Rui Hacimura. In addition, the Lakers may reportedly draft Bronny James to fulfill LeBron James' wish of playing with his son in the NBA.

The search comes after Darvin Ham was dismissed following two roller-coaster seasons and the Lakers’ first-round playoff exit.

