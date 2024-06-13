- Dan Hurley on decision to reject Lakers coaching job and stay with UConnUConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley speaks with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod about his decision to not accept the Lakers coaching job. Hurley spoke about how it's his 'purpose' to coach college basketball and how much he loves living in Connecticut.4:08Now PlayingPaused
Dan Hurley on decision to reject Lakers coaching job and stay with UConn
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley speaks with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod about his decision to not accept the Lakers coaching job. Hurley spoke about how it's his 'purpose' to coach college basketball and how much he loves living in Connecticut.