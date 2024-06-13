Dan Hurley on decision to reject Lakers coaching job and stay with UConn

FLASHBACK: 2008 NBA Finals Game 1 – Celtics vs. Lakers On June 5, 2008 the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the first Finals appearance for Boston in 22 years. The Celtics won the game, 98-88, behind Paul Pierce's electric return to the court after leaving the game in a wheelchair following what at first appeared to be a serious injury.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/flashback-2008-nba-finals-game-1-celtics-vs-lakers/618864/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">FLASHBACK: 2008 NBA Finals Game 1 – Celtics vs. Lakers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

2:10 Now Playing Paused