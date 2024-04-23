Dan Hurley credits Kyle Shanahan as inspiration for UConn’s championship offense

Over the last two seasons, college basketball has been run by one team, the University of Connecticut Huskies. With another recent win over the Purdue Boilermakers to cap March Madness, UConn became the first team to win back-to-back national championships in basketball since the Florida Gators won a pair of titles in 2006 and 2007.

Coming off the success of another national title, UConn head coach Dan Hurley mentioned the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in a recent interview. In an appearance on Tommy Alter and J.J. Reddick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three,” Hurley gave credit to Kyle Shanahan for inspiring his different offenses with the Huskies.

I think the inspiration the last two years, especially this year is like — watching college football now or [Kyle] Shanahan from the NFL, they’ll have like — obviously the pace and the tempo of their cuts and their actions. But like how they’ll have trips out of the shotgun, with two in the backfield, and out of that formation, there’s like seven or eight different things they do out of — There’s a sweep, a play action, you know, a deep post right, all these different things. So I think going into this year, me and Luke Murray, we got together, and we’re like, ‘you know, we want to have like, you know, 10 different formations…’

This is incredible. Dan Hurley credits Kyle Shanahan’s offense as an inspiration for Uconn’s offense the last 2 years.

