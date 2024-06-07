How Dan Hurley could influence Lakers’ Bronny James choice

Lots of basketball fans are interested in learning more about the hot new topic in the NBA: how hiring Dan Hurley could affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA draft plans, specifically with their No. 55 pick. That selection could be used to draft former USC Trojans guard Bronny James.

At ESPN, NBA Today’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, and Kendrick Perkins and weigh in on the potential of Connecticut’s Dan Hurley being the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron Wire has more on this story:

“Hurley has a 292-163 collegiate coaching record at Wagner, Rhode Island, and UConn. He won a title with the Huskies in both 2023 and 2024 and will now look to take that type of success to the Lakers. He will have a lot of talent at his disposal led by LeBron James assuming he returns in free agency.”

Underlying all of this is an assumption that the Lakers wouldn’t be considering Hurley if LeBron James wasn’t on board with it. We will see if the Lakers can finalize a deal with Hurley. Then all eyes would turn to LeBron and Bronny James.

