Dan Hoard's 'greatest fear?' UC Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder to Pittsburgh Steelers in draft

National Team quarterback Desmond Ridder, of Cincinnati, scrambles left during the first half of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Dan Hoard, the radio play-by-play voice of the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Cincinnati Bengals, is not alone. There are plenty of UC fans who also identify as Bengals fans, who don't want to see former Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.

Hoard commented on a retweet of an article about Ridder having a "great" meeting with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, where the QB threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the National Team to a 20-10 win.

Hoard's tweet:

My greatest fear (because I can't root against him!).

Please lord, let it be another NFL team.

I guess I should include the Browns and Ravens too.https://t.co/zfa7iWh0vk — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) February 8, 2022

For years, Miami University football fans who identify as Bengals fans had a tough time rooting for former RedHawks standout Ben Roethlisberger, who announced his NFL retirement last month at age 39 after spending his entire 18-season career with the Steelers.

CBSSports.com ranks Ridder the fifth-best quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, and projects Ridder as a second-round pick.

Ridder has said he's working with former Bengals quarterback Jordan Palmer, who worked with current Bengals QB Joe Burrow and other NFL Draft prospects in recent years.

